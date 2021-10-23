I wasn’t crazy about spinach as a kid, but “I yam what I yam” was an attitude I admired and sought to emulate. This all has to do with the character Popeye, of course, created by Elzie Crisler Segar, a cartoonist with a strip called “Thimble Theater.”
And, it turns out, Popeye was real.
Or so an old salt told me — well, not really old, but a Navy man for years, well, not that many years, oh, forget it — and he sent me an internet item to prove it.
The real Popeye was born in 1868 in Poland, came to America as a child and settled with his family in Chester, Ill. His name was Frank Fiegel, and his nickname was Rocky.
When Segar met him, Rocky was retired after 20 years in the Merchant Marines and was working the door as a bouncer who liked to fight at Wiebusch’s Tavern in Chester.
Segar reportedly spent hours with other bar patrons listening to Rocky’s tales of the open seas. Rocky always smoked a pipe, spoke out of one side of his mouth and had a deformed eye “popped” in a bar fight.
He was flattered, the story goes, when Segar asked if he could model his new comic strip character, Popeye, after him.
Segar and Fiegel kept in touch over the years, and Segal reportedly slipped him some dough now and then from his comic strip profits.
Fiegel died in 1947 at the age of 75. His tombstone carries his name, birth and death dates, and the line “Inspiration for Popeye the Sailor Man.”
My favorite part of this story? Olive Oyl was real, too. Segar said she was loosely based on Dora Paskel, the owner of a small grocery store in Chester that looked and dressed like Popeye’s comic strip honey.
And, yes, I eat spinach now, a lot of it. Preferrably sautéed with olive oil and garlic. And I yam what I yam.
Saturday sermon
“If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?”
— John Wooden
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the rarest M&M color is. My answer: Brown.
Getting it right were Bert H. (“I remember reading that brown is the rarest M&M color, although there always seem to be a lot of them when I was young, but that could be because my sisters always took the other colors first.”), Ron K. (“Van Halen used to have them removed from their bowl of M&Ms backstage. For the oddest reason.”) and Carol W. (“Wondering if this is a Halloween trick question, where the answer is black and only available during this season. But I will be choosing the brown M&M, because I opened my container of dark chocolate M&Ms and brown had the fewest M&Ms.”)
Other guesses were white and blue. Some folks did a lot of hands-on research.
“Even though the sun is not quite over the yardarm, I conducted intense M&M research using two ‘share’ size packets,” reports Doug W. “Based on this process, I have concluded that blue is the rarest color for everyday M&Ms. Although I severely limited my actual sampling, I must now go out for a walk to even out the sugar high. I suppose I should thank you for the collateral damage of healthy exercise?”
“Salmon,” quips Terrence O. “Little known fact is it also tastes like a salmon.”
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
