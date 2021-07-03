Now, whoever said that after sleeping the recommended eight or nine hours a night you should get up and “break” your “fast” by stuffing yourself with chicken embryos, pig fragments, deep-fried potato bits and burnt bread, was nuts.
I believe the saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day is an old wives’ tale, probably perpetuated by the egg factories and meat conglomerates.
On the rare occasion when I am “forced” to eat breakfast — and that is usually when it comes with an overnight stay and is free — it does two things to me: It makes me sleepy and it makes me hungrier at the next meal.
Who needs to have their stomach expanded as soon as they get up in the morning so you spend the rest of the day re-filling it? No wonder America is obese. In America, nothing will kill you faster than eating.
Don’t get me wrong, I love breakfast food. But I don’t like my huevos rancheros before noon, if that early. A good time for a first meal is 2 p.m. And a cheese and sausage omelet with buttered toast makes a great supper, dontcha know.
I remember when you could get breakfast around here any time of the night, and eggs and fixings at 2 a.m. after a night out was a great aid for falling asleep. And you never woke up hungry.
I also know there are healthier breakfasts out there, including cereal, fruit and the like, but we all lust for bacon and eggs and sausages and home fries.
I spent a few days at an inn in Maine the other week and, because of the albeit waning pandemic, instead of eating in their dining room they delivered breakfast on a tray which they left on a fold-out stand outside your door.
Lots of good stuff, including blueberries, of course, but I barely touched it.
Too sweet, too filling. Too too. Eat too much too early and you have to lay on the sofa watching the “Today” show and dozing.
I was fortunate enough to eat breakfast a couple of times in Italy — a sliced hard-boiled egg and small plates of meat and cheese. Add a little prosecco and you have, in my book, the perfect breakfast. Those Italians …
Saturday sermon
“Technology ...: the knack of so arranging the world that we don’t have to experience it.”
— Max Frisch
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me without looking it up, the baby names for a deer, a horse and a kangaroo. This turned out to be quite a popular question, drawing some 20 responses. About half of you got it right.
My answer: fawn, foal and joey. Getting it correct were Janice and Mike M., Donna B., Kathy H., Allan V., Dan W., Gail P., Sandra L., Patricia P., Doug W. and Joe H., who writes: “As Joseph Jr., I was always a Joey as a kid.”
Six of you said a baby horse was a colt, three said a baby deer was a doe — and one reader called it a yearling. One guess for kangaroo was kit.
Now, staying with marsupials for another week, reader Dan W. and I bet you can’t tell us, without looking it up, what marsupial is found both in Australia AND North America. Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
