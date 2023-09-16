Next to the pickleball courts at the Y they have a sign-up board. When you’re done playing a game, you use an erasable marker to sign up for your next game, hopefully with different opponents.
I started out writing “Rusty,” but then — maybe out of laziness — I started using just “O.”
It took a little while, but everybody figured out who “O” was. But if asked, I said it wasn’t an O, it was a zero — my score in most games.
Now the zero is a pretty interesting critter. It was created about 5,000 years ago in Sumeria in Mesopotamia, now part of modern Iraq.
It was a way to deal with large numbers in basic mathematics, and has been called central to humanity’s quest to grasp the nature of the universe and make sense of our own existence.
“If you look at zero you see nothing, but look through it and you will see the world,” Robert Kaplan writes in his book, “The Nothing That Is: A Natural History of Zero.”
The concept of zero progressed from Sumeria to Babylon to Greece to India, The first authenticated appearance of zero as a symbol appeared on a stone tablet in 876 AD describing the measurements of a garden.
The zero is important because it’s a name for nothing, not a physical entity but something you cannot see, touch or feel. “Names belong to things, but zero belongs to nothing,” writes Kaplan. “It counts the totality of what isn’t there. By this reasoning it must be everywhere … ”
The Sumerians, by the way, counted by 1s and 10s, and also by 60s — not so weird when you think of 60 seconds in an hour, or 360 degrees in a circle.
Footnote: On 9/11 all the pickleball games at the Y stopped at mid-morning and players stood with heads bowed for a moment of silence. It was kind of moving.
Saturday sermon
“If birds couldn’t fly, they wouldn’t sing.”
— Cormac McCarthy
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how turnspit dogs got their name: A. They were bred to be roasted and eaten. B. They were trained to turn a spit. C. They spit and drooled a lot.
My answer: B. The short-legged Vernepator Cur was bred in England to run in a wheel cage that turned a spit to roast meat. It was considered a high-tech kitchen appliance in the 16th century.
Only Doug W. got it right. But wrong answers were creative. “I suspect a trick question,” wrote a reader. “I’m going to guess that turnspit dogs are forked upright posts used to support a spit over a fire.” He was right about such posts being called dogs, but …
“All of the above,” wrote another reader. “They turned a spit that roasted other turnspit dogs who spit and drooled too much.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which state consumes the most Spam. Deadline is noon Monday.
Columns for Kids
Your September donations to the Council for Children totaled $216 bucks. The kids thank you. That brings our year-to-date total to $1,776, and our grand total since we started this in September 2019 has now cracked the $20,000 mark at $20,177.
Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. Our 2023 monthly average so far is $222.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.