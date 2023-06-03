I read in a magazine the other day that 41 percent of Americans polled said they neither liked nor disliked their first name, disliked it somewhat or disliked it a lot. Hey, what are you going to do? You’re stuck with it.
Of course, that’s not true. You can always change your name, use your middle name or encourage a nickname. That’s how you get around an unusual name like, for example, Oreste. Everybody calls me Rusty.
The magazine article noted that people with odd names are often considered by others as poorer, less educated and perhaps more of a juvenile delinquent in their younger years. I believe that. I lived that.
Elementary school roll call was always a challenge, of course, but I went to school with Olehs and Yaroslavs and other unusual first names.
I’ve had my nickname all my life, and always used it. When I started writing sports stories for a newspaper in one of my first jobs, the sports editor urged me to use “Rusty” instead of “Oreste” because that was, well, more American, and more sporty. I’ve never used any byline except Oreste in my 57 years in the newspaper business.
A favorite funny story: I remember telling someone my last name, and they said, “Oh, one of The Three Musketeers …” I liked that.
Saturday sermon
“You don’t inspire your teammates by showing them how amazing you are. You inspire them by showing them how amazing they are.”
— Robyn Benincasa
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when one of New England’s best professional sports teams is going great guns and gets absolutely no coverage on newspaper sports pages or on network TV sports shows? I’m talking about the New England Free Jacks, a professional rugby team that plays its matches at Veterans Memorial Field in Quincy. The Free Jacks play all over the country and Canada and will be in the league’s Eastern Division finals. Matches are televised live, too, if you look hard enough. Duh.
Feedback
“I, too, loved your column about guns,” wrote a reader. “You hit the bullseye with that one.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what planet-warming is doing to birds: Are their bodies getting smaller and their wings getting longer, etc? My answer: The bodies of birds in North and South America, especially the smallest birds, are getting smaller and their wings are getting longer.
“I enlisted my daughter for assistance,” writes a guesser. “She said all the birds are dying! I don’t think so. Maybe they are getting louder?”
Now here’s a scientific explanation from reader Dominic C., the only correct answerer:
“I say that global warming is making birds’ bodies smaller and the wings longer. My reasoning is this: Warm air is less dense than cool air. This is somewhat counterintuitive because warm air contains more moisture than cool air and one would think that it would be more dense. However, the water vapor in warm air actually replaces more dense gases such as nitrogen and oxygen, and so is actually less dense.
“Knowing a bit about aeronautics I would have to assume that birds must have a more difficult time flying in less dense air (their wings use air resistance to propel them). Therefore, in order to fly comfortably in the less dense, global-warmed air they must have to evolve longer wings and smaller (less heavy) bodies.” Whew. I couldn’t have said it better.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what distinguished member of Congress described Democrats as “night creatures, witches, vampires and ghouls,” and “Satan-worshipping pedophiles,” and also said, “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they’ve already started the killings.” Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.