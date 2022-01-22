I like chess and poetry. Are they that far apart? I’d argue NxQ has a regal ring to it, a rhythm and a blank rhyme.
What’s new in my chess world? I play on line at chessbymessage.com (challenge me if you want to lose) and once you sign up anyone in the world can invite you to play. I play mostly with friends, but occasionally a challenge comes out of the blue from someone you don’t know from who knows where.
My current challenger has an interesting name. He may be from Norton, but a Google search only found someone with that name in Prague, the Czech Republic. Judging from the times the moves are made, that may be right.
I’ve been playing chess since I went to the Boys Club in my hometown where, if pieces were missing, and they always were, you substituted a nickel from your pocket or a piece of chalk. It was a rough-and-tumble neighborhood, but we played chess — and pool with sawed off broomsticks.
I’ve played on chess teams in junior high, by mail with prisoners at Walpole, in person with a Scotsman in a kilt and at home on my favorite board with my grandsons. But e-chess is now, and I can make a move from my laptop, my iPad or my phone wherever I am. Yes, I’ve learned to not make strategic and important moves from barstools.
Poetry is another thing I’ve done since I learned how to write. A school friend would type up my scribblings because a typewriter was way too high-tech for the household I grew up in.
I’ve had a few poems published in college and community literary magazines, and later published three chapbooks at my own expense. I even won a poetry grant from a national poetry foundation, but bought my first VW bus with it rather than furthering my poetic education.
Now I’m actually running a three-part poetry seminar for the Attleboro Y, and it’s been fun. Maybe they’ll do it again.
But is anything more poetic than PxR# …?
Saturday sermon
“When two men in business always agree, one of them is unnecessary.”
— William Wrigley Jr.
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
The Tramp’s new media tech group is trading as DWAC, for Digital World Acquisitions. I think it should be DWHACKO.
Feedback
“Choked on my coffee reading the first sentence of today’s paper!” writes Cheryle Reidel about last week’s column. “Thought, WHAT??? Ha ha, should have known you were joking. Keep writing, look forward to your column every week.”
“Love your quote from Yellowstone last week, one of our favorite shows,” writes Colleen Vandeventer. “And so glad you clarified your ‘life-long conservative’ statement. Moderate would have been my first guess, but Liberal is probably most accurate.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which company is worth more than Walmart, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, AT&T, Goldman Sachs, Boeing, IBM and Ford — combined..
My answer: Apple, now logging in at $3 trillion. Getting it right were Bert H., Kathy H., Ken D., Ron K., John D., Al F. and Judi R.
Incorrect answers included Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, Ali Baba and Berkshire Hathaway.
“The presence of my company is worth much more than all those other companies combined,” writes The Quipper, Terrence O.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what these three phrases have in common: 1) never odd or even, 2) a man, a plan, a canal, Panama and 3) Lisa Bonet ate no basil. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Column for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.