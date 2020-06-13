Defund the police department? What, leave our streets and homes at the mercy of thugs? I’ll bet you might be a little confused. Well, join the crowd.
First of all, defund is the wrong word, and words count as we all know. Some burn like torches and sear the mind. A reallocation of police funding is much more accurate.
My biggest concern about the recent protests was that they had no significant focus. When we marched against the Vietnam War, we knew exactly what we wanted: to save American lives by pulling out of a winless and reckless war. The recent protests, to me, seem disjointed. What do we want?
More training, more transparency, more responsibility. And police funding reallocation.
The Democrats in Congress have a proposal, and the Republicans are working on one.
The Dems’ proposal would tighten the civil rights law as it pertains to police, re-qualify what immunity police officers have and allow state attorneys to do transparent and independent investigations of police-related incidents.
It would also ban choke-holds, establish a national database for tracking police misconduct and eliminate some no-knock warrants.
Here’s how a recent article in The New York Times sums it up: “What it actually means, these advocates say, is reducing police budgets and no longer asking officers to do many jobs that they often don’t even want to do: resolving family and school disputes, moving homeless people into shelters and so on. Instead, funding for education, health care and other social services would increase.”
The responsibility police officers have is enormous.
What I yearned to see, instead of the protester-police battle lines, was everyone marching together. To demonstrate, to keep the peace.
In an era when the Justice Department has sharply reduced its use of investigations into police matters, it is good to remember the police, as you were told in school, are our friends. We need them and they need us. Yes, to coin a phrase, we’re in this together.
Don’t let hot-button words derail you.
Saturday sermon
“A cynic is not merely one who reads bitter lessons from the past; he is one who is prematurely disappointed in the future.”
— Sydney J. Harris
Heroes & Zeroes
The North Attleboro and Plainville kids who recorded their voices at home for a new album by a Providence musician and story-teller. Heroes.
The Attleboro woman who used George Floyd’s name while chasing kids off her lawn. Zero.
So you’re so smart …
I gave you a break last week by not giving you a “Smarter” to solve — OK, I screwed up — but I did get this feedback from reader Ron King:
“This is in response to the individual who says all you have to do is look it up on the computer. I thought the weekly question was preceded by ‘So you think you’re so smart,’ the key word being ‘you’.”
Now, reader Doug Wynne and I bet you can’t tell us what two letters next to each other in the alphabet start the names of the most states.
Hint: They are each the first letter of eight states.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
