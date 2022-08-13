Here’s some completely unsolicited advice on eating and dieting from an unlicensed, uneducated and undocumented life-long expert: Me.
• The more you eat, the more you want to eat. Simple, isn’t it. You eat, your stomach expands and you soon feel empty — hungry again.
• Nothing will kill you faster than eating. The number of alcohol and drug related deaths, for example, including auto accidents, pale before the number of people who die from obesity and obesity-related illnesses.
• Any diet that forces you to constantly think about food — how much to eat, what to eat, when to eat — is doomed to fail. Thinking about food all day simply does not work. In an all-or-nothing world, fasting is the smarter course.
• Is breakfast really the most important meal? Simply not true. You’ve been sleeping and working on digesting that big dinner you had, so now you want to break your nightly fast with chicken embryos, pig meat and a fried root vegetable. Doesn’t even sound good. Why not just extend your fast until mid-afternoon, except for coffee — which science now says is good for your liver.
• Three meals a day is an old wives’ tale. One good meal a day is plenty. Follow it with ice cream later. Or maybe Mexican Street Corn Pringles.
• What is metabolism anyway? Is it real?
• Want to maintain or reduce your weight? Don’t eat so much. Period.
Now that I have shipped dietary science back to the Dark Ages, I’m going to take a break and have a cookie. I love cookies. And you should always eat what you love. Just not so much.
Saturday sermon
“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.”
— President Donald J. Trump inaugural speech
Feedback
“One other feature of the old days of phones, and I’m not sure of any of the towns mentioned in your column, but smaller towns didn’t require dialing all seven numbers for calls within the exchange,” writes Jim O’Grady. “I lived in Westboro for a while in the early ‘70s and remember someone laughing at me. Can tell you’re not from here, they said. You dialed all the digits!”
And: “I believe that there is a typo in the article, as I believe Southgate is 76 not 74,” writes Carol Willis, correctly. “Regarding when those of us living in South Attleboro were able to dial, I can’t comment as the family phone was next door at my grandmother’s home. That phone was an adults-only phone. We didn’t have a phone until 1962.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what used to stand in the middle of Gilbert-Perry Square in downtown Attleboro. My answer: Before it was called Gilbert-Perry Square, it was Monument Square where there was a large monument to our Civil War veterans.
It was put in place in 1908 and cost $8,490, and honored the 400 Attleboreans who served in the Civil War — about 45 of whom died from wounds or disease. In 1929 the monument was moved to Capron Park, where you can see it today.
Getting it right was Bert H. Wrong guesses included a Spanish-American War monument, a parsonage and a parking lot. “Our guess is that the monument (or monuments) that are now off to the side used to be in the square,” guessed another reader.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the modern names for these five countries, whose old names were: Siam, Rhodesia, Cathay, Abyssinia and Burma. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Thanks. See you next week.