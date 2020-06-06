Clink. Clank. What’s that sound? The lock-down door opening? I suspect so.
Which means, at least in my case, I will have to re-learn a load of skills I haven’t used in a while. Like:
How to drive on a highway.
How to set an alarm clock.
How to tip a waitress.
How to turn off the TV.
How to have a conversation with a stranger.
How to buy someone a drink.
How to keep track of when I showered last.
How to give someone a big hug.
And how to stop reading the 2008 book “The End of Days” by psychic Sylvia Browne, in which she accurately predicted this pandemic, to the year, and then wrote:
“Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived ...”
Saturday sermon
“A hug has been proven to produce a neurochemical called oxytocin, which flashes through your body, warming it and healing it, making the hugged one feel safe ...”
— Paul Theroux, “On the Plain of Snakes”
Heroes & Zeroes
Deborah Vatcher of Plainville, whose poignant coronavirus-era short essay was published in last week’s Sunday Globe, including the line, “and pet the gray barn cat; and when was this cat ever so friendly before.” Hero.
The party guy who tried to pay a visit to the lemurs on their island at Capron Park Zoo. Loser.
Heard at the bar
With all the stoking of world turmoil, abuse of the environment and lobbing flash grenades and an unknown chemical at peaceful protestors, it seems The Lyin’ King’s best idea of his presidency so far has been buying Greenland.
So you’re so smart …
Last week reader Gretchen Robinson and I bet you couldn’t name all the left-handed presidents.
“Being left-handed myself, I notice lefties right away,” writes Tom Murphy of Foxboro. “They say lefties are more artistic, but we’ve had a few leaders, too! Obama, GWBush, Clinton, Reagan, Ford, Truman, Garfield and Hoover. Since the nuns no longer force the hand, we’ll see more, too! We’ll take over the world!”
“Given the cultural pejoratives for left-handedness (sinister, gauche, etc.), I was surprised that there was actually a southpaw president in the 19th Century,” writes Doug Wynne. “Even as recently as my wife’s grandmother, naturally left-handed children were forced into right-handedness, at least for the purpose of writing.” Doug got it right, too, but he cheated.
“I am reluctant to say this, but some of these questions are not much of a challenge,” writes Dan West. “All you have to do is type the question into a computer and get instant results. This is what I did.”
That’s what I mean by cheating, Dan. But it’s E for effort and at least we’re all a little smarter.
You guys are great
Even during a pandemic, you readers donated $495 in May to my Columns for Kids effort to keep my column coming. Your nine-month total is $2,324. Wow!
I vowed to keep contributing my column to the paper as long as we raised an average of $150 a month for the Council for Children. Our average so far is $258. Thanks.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
So, see you next week.
