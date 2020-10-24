Did you vote yet? I did. Filled out my mail ballot and drove it down to City Hall and handed it personally to the folks at the Election Commission. My democratic duty is done.
Someone told me the other day that her husband was going to vote — for every office but president, since he didn’t like either candidate and that way he won’t feel guilty no matter which one wins.
I said he should feel nothing but guilty.
Elections in America are always tricky. There are always a lot of money and a lot of lies to spread around. And how you vote, and who can vote, changes from state to state.
The folks who study world elections — the Electoral Integrity Project, the Presidential Commission on Election Administration, the Pew Center’s Election performance Index project — rate our elections in the bottom half of their studies.
Why? How about long wait times, inaccurate voter registers, insufficiently trained poll workers, voting equipment malfunctions and gerrymandering, to name a few.
But you can trust the results, and early and absentee ballot voting and voting by mail are all strong factors in making voting more convenient. And a lot of people are using these tools. There’s been a good voter turnout of voters even before the polls “open.”
I understand people who want to uphold the grand old tradition of going to the polls on Election Day and standing in line and inking in their black spots and putting their ballots in the counting machine themselves. That’s democracy.
So is every other kind of legal voting allowed. The idea is to vote. Period.
And if you are still undecided at this point, well, I guess you haven’t been paying attention.
Saturday sermon
“We will make America safe again.”
— President Trump inaugural speech
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what dogs — which don’t sweat through their skins like humans — do to regulate their body temperature.
“I think dogs regulate their temperature by panting,” writes Nancy Osiensky correctly, adding: “Another funny thing about dogs is that they will often wipe their feet after they go to the bathroom. I believe that they have some sort of gland in their pads that leaves their scent.”
“Dogs definitely pant to cool off,” agrees Martha Conti. “But they also like to wet their paws and sleep in cool dirt/shade.”
“When our two pups became tuckered from chasing me (or me chasing them) around the house, they would flop on the floor and pant, thereby regulating their temperature,” writes Doug Wynne.
“My guess is through their mouth and nose (panting),” writes Ron King. “That’s why they always seem to be drooling?”
Ron goes on to challenge last week’s answer: “If you look it up there are two answers to that question Venus and/or Mercury depending on how you look at it.”
OK, although Venus is the planet that comes closest to Earth on its orbit, Mercury stays the closest to Earth the longest. I’m sticking with Venus.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what children’s game began as a form of military training for Roman soldiers stationed in ancient Britain.
Columns for Kids
September donations to Columns for Kids was $20. That brings our 13-month total to $2,750. I thank you and the kids thank you.
The monthly average has fallen to $212, but we’re OK since my goal to keep writing this column is an average of $150.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
