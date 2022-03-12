On “Wheel of Fortune” — where contestants still infuriate me by telling us redundantly that they are married to their husband or wife (who else?) — they are always asked what they do for a living.
Recently a contestant said she was a “post production coordinator.” Huh? Another was a “payroll specialist,” and another a “user experience researcher.” Hmm. Yet another was in “inventory analysis and planning.”
What the heck are these jobs? Life must have been a lot simpler when I was in the work force.
When you said what you did — except maybe newspaper publisher — people had a pretty good idea how you made a buck.
Over the years my myriad of jobs, in no general order, included student, clothing factory gofer, cafeteria worker, newspaper deliverer, zinc miner, painter no-parking curbs yellow, bartender, bouncer, fraternity house chef, janitor and trash man.
I’ve also been a food and restaurant columnist, a literacy tutor, a coach of soccer and Little League baseball, a liquor store clerk and a Brownie troop leader.
In retirement I was or am a driver of veterans, a poll worker, a freelance author, a substitute teacher, a poetry workshop leader and a newspaper columnist.
Oh, and newspaper reporter, photographer, editor, general manager and publisher. If you look back, your list is probably longer. But see, simple descriptions, simple jobs. And it was surely a more simple time.
I always wanted to be a lawyer, but I guess I was too busy or too lazy. My dream job now is to be the guy who picks the plaintiffs and defendants who appear on “Judge Judy.” Where do they find them …?
Saturday sermon
“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent; it is the one most adaptable to change.”
— Charles Darwin
What a country …
Have you ever seen a victor lambasted for keeping a campaign promise, as Joe Biden has for nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Judicial Court? And abroad, the world is basically at war, although the boots are not on the ground. Yet. It’s the classic conflict for us: cheap gas vs. American blood.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many of our 50 state capitals are east of Los Angeles. My answer: 44. Six of them are west of Los Angeles: Carson City, Nev., Olympia, Wash., Salem, Ore., Sacramento, Calif., Juneau, Alaska, and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Getting it right were Bert H., Paul M-M., Kathy H. and John D.
Wrong answers included 48, 45 and 46 (“Now I need to add some WD-40 to my squeaking globe. Oops, is that ‘looking it up’ even if my globe still shows the USSR and was new when there were 48 states?”) Well, yeah.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what each of these things have in common: wind, blood, tops and newspapers. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.