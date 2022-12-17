So, snow has fallen. Let the season begin. Who knows, we might even see some more before Mother Nature goes back to nurturing seeds. After all, real winter is just around the corner.
Ah, snow. It’s just so, so — magical. Some believe because snow is white and pure when it falls, it symbolizes a spiritual awakening and cleansing. One superstition says if you get together with someone you like to watch the first snowfall, love will blossom.
Historical lore tells us Nero sent runners from Rome into the Alps to bring back snow for an ice cream-like dessert he favored. Emperors can do that, I guess.
And did you know that eating the tongue of a male fox can cause snow-blindness?
Not only that, but Japanese tradition says Yuki-onna — a beautiful, pale giant of a woman — lures people into blizzards until they die. Gruesome. So watch out.
When it snows, to avoid bad luck you should put a spoon under your pillow, flush ice cubes down the toilet, put your pajamas on backward and inside out, and brush your teeth with your left hand if you’re right-handed, and vice versa.
Hey, this is all true. I couldn’t make this stuff up.
Snow was either a dangerous thing to eat or a healing substance, and people were urged for health reasons to run barefoot in the snow. For a couple of decades I ran through snow in a bathing suit and jumped into the ocean at noon on New Year’s Day in Jamestown. Me and a couple of hundred other folks. And I climbed out of an indoor heated pool a time or two and raced outside to roll sans swimsuit in the snow before jumping back in the pool. Hasn’t everyone …?
So, next time it snows, don’t think about where you left your shovel, just gaze out the window and enjoy it. And stand by someone you love and think about being together a long time. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
Saturday sermon
“The winter queen looks up and sighs: I wish that I controlled the skies. For up above is where to stand. To rule those who walk on the land.”
— Phish
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the most common names in the United States for female and male cats. I said I’d settle for one of the names. My answer: Luna and Oliver. Getting both right were Bert H. (she must read the paper closely; that’s where I saw it the other week).
Wrote one reader: “All the names we bestowed were a direct reflection of their appearance (Ginger, Junco, etc.) or specific status (Mama Kitty, Sonny, etc.). While I have no clue to the correct answer to your question, I doubt if any of these budge the hand on the meter. Not even my pet name (no pun intended) for many of them: ‘Fur Bag.’ So I yield and look forward to being enlightened.”
Another reader guessed Tabby and Tiger, adding, “And I take umbrage at the reader who said only the elderly would get the nattering nabobs question right last week. If nothing else, it was referenced on a ‘Gilmore Girls’ episode!”
Another reader who I have been going back and forth with on the white and pingpong balls question a couple of weeks ago, wrote that I was right, adding: “However, riddles that start with barrels of pingpong balls are irresistible for anyone with an interest in mathematics. Sorta like ‘a man walks into a bar’ jokes!”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what was the first movie to depict a same-sex marriage. Hint: It’s a classic film released in 1934 and usually shown at Christmastime. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.