There’s a new attraction at Highland Park in Attleboro. It’s called Old Coot Trying to Fly Kite. It’s pretty funny, I’m told.
OK, it’s me. No, the coot, not the kite.
During this Season of Boredom, I dug out my old box kite and have been trying to fly it for a week or so without luck.
This kite and I go back at least 20 years. It’s had a hard life. Over the years I replaced broken wooden struts and sewed up weak spots.
Its greatest challenge was one summer in East Sandwich when the line broke and it took off for Boston, or maybe England. But a short time later a small boat pulled in close to shore and — hooray! — handed me back my kite which they had trawled out of the waves.
When I found it in the garage recently, a critter escaping winter had eaten through the cloth bag it was in, made a nest and nibbled a few holes in the silk because, I guess, it was bored like me.
I put the kite together, hooked up the fishing rod with heavy line I use and headed to the park. That day, the reel wouldn’t work. A few jerky takeoffs and crashes and it was all over. Next I used a reel with a thinner line. It broke, but I managed to catch the kite.
So I reverted to something we did as kids. I found a foot-long stick and spent a half hour winding the fish line around it. Not attractive, but functional. Off to the park I went again, but there just was no wind. Box kites, with four panels, love to fly. But the park was like a dead zone.
Over the next several days, there was insignificant wind or the kite hit the ground and fell apart. Or rolled into a sand trap. In the end, patched and mended with thread, safety pins, tape and over-optimism, it lay on the ground and emitted quiet kite moans.
The coot show is over for now. I just want to nibble on the silk …
Saturday sermon
“Success is more permanent when you achieve it without destroying your principles.”
— Walter Cronkite
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell what URL, HTTPS and JPEG stand for.
“I always associate those terms with trouble as in ‘Error: the page you are trying to open could not be found on the server,’” writes Terence O’Neill.
Glenn Mott of Wrentham, and Doug Wynne of Plainville got it right. URL stands for Uniform Resource Locator. HTTPS stands for Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (Secure). JPEG stands for Joint Photographic Experts Group.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what store chain was named after both its hours of operation and its date of establishment in 1946.
Columns for Kids
March was another slow month for donations, but I’ll cut you a little slack. You might have other things on your minds.
The donations totaled $84, my seven-month average is $246 and my goal is $150 to keep writing, so we’re still good. The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.