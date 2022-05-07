I’ll tell you, this New England pro sports team is going great guns! Their record is 10-1 and they lead their division. And while their home field is right in the heart of the Boston area, I bet you never heard of them.
Even though their games are on TV, and they have sponsors and the play is exciting, their weekly matches don’t get an inch of coverage in newspapers or 10 seconds of time on TV sports reports.
It’s obviously not the NFL, MLB or MLS. It’s MLR — yes, Major League Rugby. Their home field is Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy and their matches are broadcast live on NBCSB. No, the stands aren’t filled — well, about the same as USFL games.
The New England Free Jacks have been competing since 2018 — the name reflects the freedom America earned from the British Union Jacks — and this season they have beaten at home the Utah Warriors, Seattle Seawolves, Toronto Arrows and NOLA Gold. On the road they bested NOLA in New Orleans, Rugby New York at JFK (twice), the Gilgronis in Austin, Old Glory in Leesburg, Va., and Atlanta in the Big A. Their only loss was to the Los Angeles Gilatinis in LA.
They’re playing Old Glory, the Washington, D.C., team, at 7 tonight in Quincy. Again, that’s on NBCSB. I’ll be wearing my official Free Jacks game shirt and toasting tries with beer.
Yes, after a half-century in rugby, I am a little prejudiced, but that doesn’t make the action any less exciting. This is 15-a-side rugby, not 7s like you see in the Olympics. Here are three things to remember if you watch: every play is a fumble, blocking is not allowed and forward passes are illegal. You’ll figure out pretty soon who the hooker is.
Saturday sermon
“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”
— Dr. Leo F. Buscaglia
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what Digital Age words derive from these definitions: 1) repeated tremulous bird sounds, 2) an unfathomable number, 3) openings in walls for light and air, 4) a short, sharp cry of pain, and 5) a decorative or protective finish on motor vehicles. Deadline is noon Tuesday. My answers: Twitter, Google, Windows, Yelp and Chrome.
Getting it right were PMM, Bill and Colleen V. (“Fifth one was the most difficult for me, so had to enlist my husband for support”), Ernie A. and Bob N. A couple of people said Paint instead of Chrome, and tweets instead of twitter. One said Xfinity instead of Google.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which four large American cities are translated as this: 1) brotherly love, 2) red stick, 3) rat’s mouth and 3) the monks. Hint: Two are state capitals. Three out of four is OK. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Your donations in April totaled $70, bringing our Columns for Kids’ year-to-date total to $1,060. Thank you. You have donated a total of $8,996 since I started this 32 months ago back in September 2019. Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. So far you’re doing great.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.