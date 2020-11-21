I’m cheering for one side or the other in every NFL game this season. Why? I have money riding on the outcomes. And I live with my bookie.
We each have these red-capped little herb containers full of dollar bills. Well, her’s is anyway.
It works like this: Last year we took all the NFL teams and had a draft of sorts, each of us picking 16 teams. She went with teams she liked the names of, you know, strong animals like Ravens, Rams, Eagles, Bears, Colts and Seahawks, and she also had a soft spot for Vikings, Giants and Saints.
I’ve got, well, Packers and 49ers and such.
We bet a buck on each game, and Monday mornings we settle up on who owes who how much. The dollars flow.
Mostly her way.
She started paying attention to football years ago because, she told me, I liked it and she wanted to know more about it, do something together. Share.
I remember one Sunday early on when — talk about role reversals — I was cooking dinner in the kitchen and she was watching football on TV with a beer. I can’t believe these guys, she called out to me at one point. They did the exact same thing twice in a row and got tackled by the same guys.
I poked my head around the corner and said, I think that was a replay.
Today she knows everything. Or at least enough to have a big wad of my dollars in her plastic jar.
By the way: Nobody has the Patriots since we set this up before the defections. If you’re team beats the Pats, however, the other person gives you a buck.
As also happens, sometimes two of your teams are playing each other. Than the owner of both teams gets to give one of them to the other person.
You’re cheering for the Jets this Sunday, honey.
Saturday sermon
“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.”
— Aldous Huxley
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me in which sport the smallest ball played is called a pallino.
“The Italian lawn game called bocce,” writes MJM, correctly. Ron agrees: “My guess would be bocci, although I think my spelling is wrong” (Yes, Bocci is a design and manufacturing company based in Vancouver and Berlin).
“Having grown up with lots of Italian friends, I played bocce often,” writes Donna. “We even called one of our friends Pallina (feminine form of pallino), or little chicken, because she missed by a mile.”
“I’d insult my ancestors if I didn’t know that a pallino is the small ball in a bocce set,” writes Arlene.
“I was going to guess cue ball, but then that wouldn’t make sense because it’s the same size as the other balls; Then I remembered my friends up on Federal Hill playing bocce!” writes Terence.
“The answer to your question about the sport that uses a small ball called pallino is bocce,” writes Doug. “Of course, everyone knows that sport began in the Roman Province of Britannia as bowls, spread to Gaul as boules and finally the legions brought it home to Rome, where it became bocce.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what the NFL names Vikings, Panthers, Cardinals and Titans have in common.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.