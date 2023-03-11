Bulletin: Mark Rubio and I agree on something. The Republican senator from Florida — now known as The Teach Nothing State — has re-filed his Sunshine Protection Act and I couldn’t agree with him more.
“The ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” said Rubio. Amen, Marco.
And an arcane ritual is just what it is: an obscure ceremony with a meaning lost in the past that has absolutely nothing to do with 2023.
Ed Markey, our Democratic senator, is a co-sponsor of the bill. Americans, he said, “are sick of this tired tradition.” I’ve ranted in this space before, maybe twice a year even, against fiddling with our clocks. It serves no purpose, and actually causes harm, and its elimination is supported by the majority of Americans.
During the last session of Congress the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act unanimously, but it died in the House. Some 45 states have proposed legislation since 2015 to end the practice, but are hamstrung by Congress.
Fooling with our clocks began in 1918, 105 years ago, and is “older than sliced bread,” says Markey, adding, “We need Republicans and Democrats to come together to deliver more sun, more smiles and brighter skies for everyone.”
It’s time has come, I believe, and I predict this is the Congressional session in which it will happen. I’m counting the hours.
Saturday sermon
“Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.”
— Marthe Troly-Curtin
‘Dilbert’ revisited …
The Sun Chronicle and many other newspapers are absolutely right in discarding the “Dilbert’ comic strip, and I am surprised the arguments I hear that the comic is a separate entity from the man who creates it, and one should not suffer for the other. Balderdash.
Interestingly, going through my February file — I have a folder for each month of the year where I save “important” things, like ticket stubs, birthday cards, obits of friends and other trivia — I found another instance of a controversy in a comic strip.
In the file was a page of The Boston Globe Sunday comics from Feb. 10, 2019, containing the comic “Non Sequitur.” In the second panel of the strip that day, in a scrawl so small you need a magnifying glass to see it, the comic creator Wiley Miller had written “Go f- — yourself Trump.”
Once discovered, and nearly every newspaper that carried the comic published it unknowingly, Miller apologized and, like “Dilbert,” multiple newspapers dropped his strip.
Obviously, I kept the comics page and a news story about it for the past four years. At the least it was a renegade comic strip sentiment I could agree with.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me if any South Korean soldiers fought beside Americans in the Vietnam War. I never thought much about this before, so I was impressed when I read about it somewhere. My answer: Yes, about 320,000 did.
Getting it right were PMM (“As did Aussies and New Zealanders.”), Doug W. (who served 55 weeks in Vietnam near some South Korean troops), Tom K. (“I would not have known this, but for having recently read “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” by John “Chick” Donahue, where this is mentioned. My contribution to Greater Attleboro Council for Children is on the way.”), Carol W. and Bill D.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the three largest land animals. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
The bad news: Your February contributions totaled — 20 bucks. OK, a tough month. I get it. The better news: The two-month, year-to-date total is $335. That’s a monthly average of $167.50. The deal is that as long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
The best news: Since I started this campaign in September 2019, you have contributed $13,351 to the kids. Thanks.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.