Welcome to Spring 2020.
Mornings mean old cartoons on TV, and “The Andy Griffith Show.” Even caught an episode of “The Lawrence Welk Show.” (Do you believe we ever watched that stuff?)
I watch Bill Maher with a canned black-and-white video track of people laughing, probably from an old “You Bet Your Life” show with Groucho, and laughless “Saturday Night Live.”
I’m reading the short fiction stories in old New Yorker magazines and devouring two or three digital books a week.
Some days — rare breaks in this turbulent weather — I sit on my deck, sip bourbon and puff a Parodi while I watch nonchalant swans swim.
I ask myself: Why get up? Why go to bed? What solitaire game should I play? What are calendars for again? I forget.
What’s worse than waiting in line to get into Shaw’s in North Attleboro, which only lets 75 people in the store at one time? Waiting in line for a supermarket to open for special, early-bird senior hours. What a bad idea: Let’s crowd the most vulnerable people in the population into one place.
Ever watch the movie “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World?” It’s a 1963 Oscar-winning comedy directed by Stanley Kramer with a cast that includes, among many others, Spencer Tracey, Edie Adams, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas, Jonathan Winters, Jim Backus, Jimmy Durante, Peter Falk, Jack Benny — and “Rochester” — and Joe E. Brown, Andy Devine, Leo Gorcey, Buster Keaton, Jerry Lewis, Don Knotts, Zasu Pitts, Carl Reiner, Arnold Stang and The Three Stooges.
It’s not a bad idea for this Spring season — right up there with opening a speakeasy in your basement.
Saturday sermon
“The world has achieved brilliance without conscience. Ours is a world of nuclear giants and ethical infants.”
— General Omar Bradley
Heroes & Zeroes
The Attleboro guy in his late 50s who streaked through his neighborhood last week after having a couple of pops. Hero.
The guy who put his name on a zillion checks when not a dollar is coming out of his own pocket. Zero.
Viral numbers
As I write this:
U.S. COVID-19 death toll: 45,373; annual U.S. death toll from suicide (2017): 47,173.
Massachusetts COVID-19 death toll: 1,961; annual Massachusetts. death toll from stroke (2017): 2,367.
COVID-19 death toll in New Bedford, 10, and in Fall River, 3; death toll in Attleboro: 22.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the three most commonly purchased vegetables in U.S. supermarkets.
“My guess would be corn, broccoli, and lettuce,” writes a reader. Lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers, guesses another.
Answer: Potatoes, tomatoes and onions, in that order.
“This week’s question took some digging (no pun intended, of course) to answer. Potatoes and tomatoes appeared on just about everyone’s list, but the third member of the triumvirate included carrots, corn, garlic, cucumbers, peppers and chilis, and my pick (another pun?) onions, writes Doug Wynne correctly.
OK, enough with the easy ones. Now, I bet you scientist-wannabes can’t tell me what a siphonophore is.
Columns for Kids
Please send donations to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
