That column I wrote back on Feb. 19 about the old carnivals has been haunting me. It really was a strange time. “I wanted to let you know I enjoyed your article on carnivals and the like,” writes Gail Pratt. “The young generations today have no idea what they have missed. As you can tell, I am well in the age group to remember them and agree they were something we all looked forward to.”
Well, since then I dug out an old Franz Kafka short story, “A Hunger Artist,” which is about a carny “freak” who lives in a wheeled cage and never eats. People poke fun at him and tempt him with foods, but he continues to fast.
The public eventually loses interest, and his cage is rolled off to a seldom-visited corner of the carnival grounds, but — already skin and bones — he continues to fast. Then, near death, he is asked by the carnival overseer why he never ate.
“Because,” he says, “I couldn’t find the food I liked. If I had found it, believe me, I should have made no fuss and stuffed myself like you or anyone else.” Dark and haunting and Kafkaesque.
I wrote a poem I self-published back in 1982 called “Hunger Artist.” It was about rugby and, let’s face it, there are just too darn few poems about rugby.
It tells of a player in an upstairs locker room listening to the traditional post-match party going on below him. “I’ll go down there soon / and float like Kafka’s ghost / among the rowdy maul,” the poem goes, than finishes:
You can forget it all
when the whistle blows
but you know you’ve signed on for life
the day you’re left
to bring in the lonesome flags all alone,
last one
off the field.
Now, I was in my 19th year of playing rugby when that came out in ’82. And I would play 31 more years, until 2013, just like some kind of weird hunger artist.
Saturday sermon
“Right is right even if no one is doing it; wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it.”
— St. Augustine
Feedback
“You think today’s baseball is boring,” writes Ed Stanton about last week’s column. “Try watching it on ticker tape.”
“You being a former publisher of The Sun Chronicle I would expect you to know the proper phrasing is ‘I couldn’t care less,’” writes Phil Healey about last week’s column. “Your first paragraph states you ‘could care less,’ which is incorrect. Sorry, a pet peeve of mine. ” I would argue that while it is not proper, it is not incorrect.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the names of these three places that begin with “New”: the home of Yale, the Dutch name for New York City and the film location for the Lord of the Rings. My answers: New Haven, New Amsterdam and New Zealand.
Catching this pop fly were Bert H., Ellen C., Mike M., Bill D., Steve J., Doug W., Colleen V., Al F., Kathy H., Phil H., Mike N., Ron K., John D., Bob and Marie G., Diane G., Elaine Y. and Sandra L.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how many of our 50 state capitals are east of Los Angeles. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
The February donations totaled $45. Added to the $55 in January, we’re at $100 for the year.
Here’s how it works: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
OK, we’re starting slow in 2022, but you readers have contributed $7,936 since we started this in September 2019.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.