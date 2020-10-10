I spent last weekend in The Whip City, mostly hanging out and — do I really have to say it — not doing anything kinky. While I was there, though, I got to taste an Opa Opa red ale. Maybe that counts.
And I brought back a baseball cap with nothing on it but an owl.
And I watched Luke Johnson of South Attleboro run all over some gridiron opponents.
Where was I? Why, at Westfield State University, of course, in Westfield in Western Massachusetts, once a premier manufacturer of buggy whips. Isn’t it neat how all the towns and cities around here have nicknames, even if they don’t make those things any more. Like buggy whips. Or jewelry.
Last weekend was Family Day, so it was a good time to have lunch under a tent, watch a college football game and listen to an outdoor concert in a vacant lot downtown.
Hey, it’s not easy getting kids into school with the right attitude and all the right stuff. You need to go and check up on them.
When my freshman was setting off for college in August, I gave her a rugby ball as a gift.
What better way to get black eyes and meet guys, right?
Did I mention that this was my granddaughter, not my daughter, starting college.
Feeling old? I am.
(Déjà vu? A longer version of this column was printed in the paper on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. That freshman now has a bachelor’s and master’s degree, Feeling old? I am.)
Saturday sermon
“You know, he’s the kind of politician who’s looking over your shoulder while shaking your hand, to see if there’s anyone in the room more important than you.”
— Lisa Nelson
I didn’t know that
In the early 1990s, slightly more than half of U.S. teenagers had sexual intercourse before graduating from high school. Last year, only 38 percent of high school graduates had done so.
The decline spans demographic groups and has been sharpest among Black teenagers, according to The New York Times.
Heard at the bar
Should Social Security and Medicare programs be required to show a profit? Baloney.
They and Medicaid are programs required by law. They are mandatory spending that do not require Congressional approval every year. Sort of like the military. Do you want our army, navy and air force to either make a profit or fold their tents …?
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the amazing technology product that was most successful in 1988, improved our ability to communicate and for which consumers paid between $500 and $1,000 to have in their homes.
My answer: The fax machine.
Nancy Osiensky thought it might be a Beta vision tape recorder, Ron King said a VCR, Terence O’Neill guessed a salad spinner (?) and Doug Wynne wrote an LCD projection TV.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me which planet is closest to the Earth.
Columns for Kids
