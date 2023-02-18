I had an interesting and unusual thought several months ago …
What do you think about electricity? Pretty hard to live without it, right? And how about natural gas and heating oil? Ditto. They’re both utilities we sometimes take for granted. Now how about local news?
I’m prejudiced, of course, but this was the thought I had: Shouldn’t local news be a utility, too, sent into every home like electricity?
A utility is defined as a state of being useful, profitable or beneficial, and local news meets that standard.
Other writers for the paper have made this point better than I, notably because of the bill filed by state Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco to give everyone who subscribes to a local newspaper, hard copy or digital, a $250 state tax credit every year.
Truth is, we have to start looking at local news in a different way, as a necessity and a utility needed and available in every home.
How many George Santos do we want making laws for us in Washington or on Beacon Hill or in city and town halls and on school committees?
I was fortunate enough to work fulltime for most of my 47-year career in the local newspaper business at a time when newspapers were financially stable commodities widely perceived as important and inspiring necessities in the home, just like electricity and heat.
Under Turco’s proposal, you can still opt out and take your chances that when something important happens, you’ll probably hear about it from some poster on the Internet. Good luck with that.
I imagine also under Turco’s bill you wouldn’t necessarily have to subscribe to The Sun Chronicle to get the credit. Subscription to any qualified local newspaper in the state would meet the standard.
In today’s ever-changing and tumultuous world, starting to think of local news as a utility is, in my opinion, overdue.
Saturday sermon
“Went to see the captain, strangest I could find. / Laid my proposition down, laid it on the line.”
— Grateful Dead
Feedback
“Your cranky reader still angry about COVID lockdowns nearly three years later missed the guys in Michigan who were convicted of plotting to kidnap their governor for lockdowns. Which were a temporary inconvenience,” writes a reader about a comment on last week’s the Smarter question.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which of these 2022 news stories are NOT real: A. Redheads received free movie tickets during a record heat wave in the U.K., B. The National Park Service begged park-goers to stop licking toads, C. A man who hadn’t bathed in 60 years died a few months after his first bath, D. A chess-playing robot broke a young opponent’s finger during a match, E. a woman sued a man for $10,000 for standing her up on a date, and F. a painting at a German museum was hanging upside down for more than 75 years.
My answer: They’re all real news stories. Getting it right were Terence O. (“If a story was fake I figure you would have to make it up. Trying to guess which one would’ve come out of your mind — impossible.”) and Bob S. (“I actually remember hearing about some of them on slow news days.”) Getting incorrect votes for not being real were A (2) and D (1)
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what is the wavelength between AM and FM. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.