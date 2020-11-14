When I sat down in front of my PC to write this column — and I have to admit that on many occasions I have no idea what I am going to write — I glanced up at a photograph on the top shelf of the bookcase near my desk.
The picture shows me with my head in a guillotine, with a lady standing behind it ready to drop the blade.
Take note that a few minutes earlier said guillotine had sliced a grapefruit cleanly in half.
This decades-old magic show, if I remember correctly, took place on the stage in the Attleboro High auditorium and was all in fun, part of a celebration honoring the newspaper’s youth carriers — you remember them, right?
But, hey, I was scared. Things can go wrong. And the audience was full of disgruntled critics shouting, Off with his head! No, wait, that was a scene from an old Dickens movie …
Anyway, I survived and you can still find my head, intact, in the middle of this column. But it was freaky.
These days when I wake up to see a hundred thousand people a day catching COVID and it crippling our economy, and a president hunkering down in the White House because he’ll lose immunity against all the criminal charges against him once he leaves, an ex-president who will likely start his own TV network for fake news and pseudo-reality shows to prime the pump for his next run for office, I feel like my head is in that guillotine again.
And I can sense the nick of the blade.
Saturday sermon
“We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.”
— E.M. Forster
Heard at the bar
Do you notice how more and more in the NFL, runners — if they’re not leaping over tacklers — get in the middle of a pack of teammates and get pushed over the goal line or first-down marker? Reminds me of a tactic of the grandfather of football — the rugby scrum.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what one unit of what, is equal to 746 watts of electrical machine power.
“Even though this one is way out of my league, I am going to guess because this has become a very entertaining weekly diversion from this not so fun year,” writes Nancy. “My guess is one rotation of a windmill. As you can see, I don’t mind not winning. Just playing is the good part! As usual, thanks for another great column!”
“The answer to the relationship of 746 watts to mechanical power that you pose is, as every engineer learns early on, equal to one horsepower,” writes Otis, correctly.
“My late father having been the electrical foreman at Walter Baker Chocolate in Dorchester, if I did not know that 746 watts equaled one horsepower, his spirit would haunt my dreams tonight,” agrees Doug,
Now, I bet you can’t tell me in which sport the smallest ball played is called a pallino.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.