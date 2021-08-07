Yes, I think we need to get a valid photo ID from every voter who casts a vote, because fake voters is a huge, huge problem. Know how many voter impersonations have been alleged between 2000 and 2014 in the state? A whopping 31.
That’s 31 votes out of some 1 billion cast. Give me a break.
As a poll worker expert — hey, I’ve worked the polls in a few elections the past couple of years — this is how it works in Attleboro: A voter comes in, gives you their street and you look it up on the voter rolls. Than you ask the street number. Than you ask the person’s name. You repeat the name back to the person. You check off their name and then you give them a ballot.
Plenty of chances to lie along the way, sure. To join The Dirty 31. Surely our election integrity is at risk.
So, if the ID requirement is instituted, what will voters experience? Slower voting and longer lines. If a poll worker has to examine a photo ID, confirm the name and address and make sure the person standing there is the person pictured, that will only about double the time it takes to come in, get a ballot and vote.
Oh, and no photo ID, no ballot for you. And challenge after challenge to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.
So, slower, longer, bad photos — when did you say you shaved that moustache? — just what we need to encourage voting in out increasingly fragile democracy.
Saturday sermon
“Just because something doesn’t do what you planned it to do, doesn’t mean it’s useless.”
— Thomas Edison
Someone was listening
In my June 26 column I suggested the Red Cross start paying for blood, like they used to in the old days. Hey, now they have a Pint for Pint program again, where you can get a coupon for a pint of beer at one of eight different breweries, and you’re also entered in a lottery for 100 bucks.
Oh, the Attleboro Y is having a blood drive from 2-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13. www.ribc.org.
In case your forgot
Aug. 10 is the feast day of St. Lawrence, the patron saint of librarians, who was grilled to death. Folklore says at one point he told his tormentors to turn him over, he was done on that side. So treat your favorite librarian to a special lunch next Tuesday, maybe something grilled.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what name women in France with brown hair are called. My answer: brunettes, from brun meaning brown.
Getting it right were Donna B., Bert H., Doug W., Allan F., Dan W., Kathy H., Carol W., Catherine S. and Sandra L.
And there was a bonus question: What rock group consists of four men who don’t sing? My answer: Mount Rushmore. I never heard that one before, but apparently it’s been around. “It’s a joke my nephew told me just last week,” writes Bert H. Doug W. wrote that is was a “favorite elementary school riddle.” Also correct were Kathy H. and Catherine S.
Other guesses were Blondie, Stomp and, my favorite, The Harmonicats — with this observation: “What ever happened to the music and talent, and great entertainment they provided?”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what metropolitan area has more people than the world’s second largest country in area.
Columns for Kids
July donations to Columns for Kids brought in 40 bucks. Thanks.
The deal is that as long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute my column to the paper. Little low last month, but so far so good. Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
