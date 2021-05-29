Got the shots? Then it’s, Goodbye, Mask. Most of the time anyway. People who haven’t seen me without a mask lately will likely see something they never saw before and something I thought I’d never see: me without any facial hair.
No moustache, no beard, no goatee, no muttonchops — and I’ve had combinations of all of them over the years, including long hair and pony tails in my beatnik years, which extended well into the 21st century.
I shaved on Mothers’ Day. I thought, heck, it must be two or three decades since I was clean-shaven. Seen me like this before? I asked my 16-year-old grandson. He shook his head and said, Not in my lifetime.
Which, of course, meant I had to search through boxes of old photos to find a clue. I dug out hairless yearbook pictures from high school (you couldn’t have facial hair in those days) and college (I had beards in college but shaved for graduation) and First Communion — OK, that’s a stretch.
I found a picture of me standing with a friend in Fort Lauderdale during spring break. And one of me playing college football. And of me banging on a typewriter at my first newspaper job. All bare-faced. And one of me with long hair, but no facial hair, lining up for a bicycle race in Attleboro, probably in the ‘80s.
But one last picture was the clincher. It was a color photo of me without facial hair, in a winter coat, sipping vodka out of a glass made of ice in a frozen bar in — where else? — steamy Las Vegas. It was a work assignment, of course. There was a tell-tale stamp on the picture, taken by the bar’s photographer: March 10, 2009.
That, I believe, was the last time I was clean-shaven, about 12 years ago. Moreso today, it’s taking some getting used to. And who knows how long it will last ...
Saturday sermon
“Alcohol is the anesthesia by which we endure the operation of life.”
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when TV weather people go ballistic when its going to snow, rain, get windy or get hot? Their uh-oh reports make you want to pack up your sleeping bag and head for the high school gym to wait out the disaster. Hey, this is New England …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you could’t tell me in what country painter Vincent van Gogh was born in 1853 and in which country he died in 1890.
“Vincent Van Gogh was born in The Netherlands and died in France,” writes Kathy. Agreeing are Gail P., Gail B. (with the help of Walter G.) and Marie and Bob.
My answer: He was born in Zundert in the Netherlands and died in Auvers-sur-Oise in France.
“Ok, I say Netherlands because of his name,” writes Terrence. “Then I say he died in New York because of the Woody Allen movie ‘Manhattan.’” Ron got Holland right, but guessed that he died in Italy.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the fruit popular now that has its seeds on the outside.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
