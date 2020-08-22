I’m a big fan of masks, have been from the beginning. If they had been mandated sooner, lives would have been saved. Period. That makes me un-American, a patsy and a wimp, some would say.
Always looking for a new way to make a little cash on the side — since the proposed abolition of the payroll tax will defund Social Security and Medicare — I came up with MEL.
That stands for Mask Enforcement League. This, my new private company, will provide guardians at the doors of stores and little shops and bakeries and just about every- where to make sure everyone entering is wearing a mask and wearing it properly.
This will undoubtedly save some minimum-wage employees from being bullied, punched, kicked and otherwise manhandled by American patriots exercising their Constitution-given right to spread any disease they want.
Uniformed employees of MEL will be big, burly and brusque. Women and men both. The unmasked will be intercepted, rousted and tossed out onto hard American sidewalks. Are you big, burly and brusque? Send me an email and I’ll send you a job application. Stores and shops are already lining up to get MEL’s services.
Saturday sermon
“We are engaged in the greatest act of cultural surrender in human history.”
— Jay Samons
Mail it in? Really?
Got a letter in the mail last week from Donald Trump Jr. He was looking for money to help his dad’s campaign and wanted me to fill out a survey about how I felt about the dastardly and absurd policies the Democrats are pushing.
What was I supposed to do with the survey once I was done? Why, mail it back in the enclosed unstamped envelope. I mailed the blank survey back without a stamp. How will it ever reach The Donald in time …
Footnote: A few weeks ago I filled out and hand-delivered my Sept. 1 mail ballot to the Election Commission office at City Hall in Attleboro. How about you?
Going viral
Sales of alcohol consumed at home have increased by 27 percent since the pandemic started.
I didn’t know that
You know what they’re now doing with tons of that used-only-once plastic we discard every day?
A California company has integrated recycled plastic into a material used to pave roads. Such roads are reportedly sturdier, flatter, safe, more durable and, of course, environmentally beneficial.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what body part a shark can re-grow if it’s lost or broken. And there was a bonus question: Tell me three automobile parts that sound like cold weather clothing.
My answers: Teeth, and muffler, hood and glovebox. Wini Picket, Stuart West and Ron King pretty much agreed with me.
“I have the answers to this week’s quiz (or at least I think I do),” writes Terri Wade. “Sharks can re-grow their teeth. And the auto parts are muffler, hood, and boot.”
I’ll take that.
Doug Wynne added blanket, which is the sound-proofing under the hood. I’ll take that, too.
Now, I bet you can’t name five countries, in addition to the U.S., Canada and Russia, where at their local time you can see the sun at midnight in the summer.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
