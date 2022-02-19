Ash Wednesday, which dances around the calendar because it is always 46 days before the moveable feast of Easter, which is always the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox (got that?) is March 2 this year.
But I’m more interested in what precedes that auspicious Wednesday, you know, Mardi Gras and Carnivale in Brazil (postponed until April this year by the pandemic). But even more than that, I am interested in carnival. Period.
I watched the 2021 movie “Nightmare Alley” the other day, a remake of the 1947 film, and got to thinking about the old carnivals. The city I grew up in hosted the county fair every year at its huge fairgrounds. Everybody went, and it was always mobbed, and they even gave us a day off from school to go.
It’s fair to say I grew up with that fair, with all its rides and exhibits and farm animals and horse racing and fortune-tellers and food booths and, yes, the seamier side of the traveling carnival life. It occurred to me that persons of my age may be the last generation to have seen those old carny freak shows.
Know what a geek is? I do. Look it up. Ever seen a bearded lady or the world’s tallest man or a two-headed sheep? I have, along with “monster fetuses” in big jars of formaldehyde. Any human or animal abnormality they could find or fake was on display, along with scantily-clad dancing girls who took it all off at the Midnight Ramble Shows on Saturday night. They didn’t.
I once saw a pretty young woman turn into a gorilla before my eyes — and then the beast jumped off the stage and chased us screaming from the tent.
Later, as a cub reporter, I was assigned to spend every day at the fair, to find unusual people and write stories about them. I spent a time with The Mighty Atom, a diminutive strong man who could unbend horseshows and lift huge weights with his teeth, and with the lady who plunged off a high tower into a pool while sitting on the back of a horse.
I haven’t been to a carnival for quite a while, but I’m sure they don’t offer most of the things I used to see in those outrageous early days. Some are gone for good, I hope.
Saturday sermon
“Find life experiences and swallow them whole. Travel. Meet many people. Go down some dead ends and explore dark alleys. Try everything. Exhaust yourself in the glorious pursuit of life.”
— Lawrence K. Fish
I didn’t know that
Two guys in England are selling invitations to a huge, maybe worldwide party — the catch is it starts at noon on June 6, 2269.
A ticket cost $110 and the idea is to pass it on to a child, a grandchild and so on, so someone alive at that time can go. More at 2269.co
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what three other countries in the world have nuclear weapons besides the U.S., Russia, France, China, the United Kingdom and North Korea.
My answer: Israel, India and Pakistan.
Getting it right were Ron K. (who described Israel as “the country with the biggest set of you know what”), Jerry F., Arlene M., Ray P., Terence O., Kathy H., Nancy M. and Doug W. Wrong guesses included Iran and Germany.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how many Californias could fit inside Alaska. Is it closer to two, less, or four, six, eight, more? Deadline is noon Tuesday.
