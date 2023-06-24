After taking a little tour, I realized I have to keep younger members of the family and young guests out of my basement. Not because one of the hundred boxes stored there might fall on them, but because of a greater danger. You see, I have bookshelves down there filled with hundreds of books. Banned books. You know, all my Henry Millers are rubbing up against the Anais Nins.
Dostoevsky is down there with Kafka, Herman Hesse, Dylan Thomas and D.H. Lawrence. And they are shelf mates with Phillip K. Dick, Faulkner, Hemingway and Steinbeck.
Why, on another shelf you’d find Norman Mailer, Saul Bellow and Albert Camus. And I actually have books by old beatniks, too, Kerouac, Ginsberg and Cassidy. Those old wooden bookshelves should be blushing bright red.
And there are books by those upstarts, John Irving, John Barth, Richard Brautigan, Kurt Vonnegut, Ken Kesey, Tom Wolfe, Paul Theroux, Don DeLillo, Thomas Pynchon and Chuck Palahniuk.
Just think of the damage that could be done to young readers by Erica Jong, Annie Proulx, Jean Genet and the poems of Olga Broumas. And what horrible thoughts would young readers be tortured with by Carlos Castenada or Umberto Eco?
There’s even a collection of erotic short stories by Roald Dahl, including “Kiss Kiss,” and essays by Aldous Huxley including the terrible “The Doors of Perception,” which promoted drugs and became a name of a famous rock group. It’s OK. You are right to be horrified.
Worse, our state representative, Jim Hawkins of Attleboro, has filed a bill to prevent the banning of books in libraries, something the state of Illinois has already done.
I need to get a good, strong lock for the basement door.
Saturday sermon
“You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you are going, because you might not get there.”
— Yogi Berra
Passing comment
Do you have to be stupid to take medicine for your brain?
I didn’t know that …
Mauritania, a Muslim country, may be the world capital of divorce. Many people there have been through five to 10 divorces, and some as many as 25. And they traditionally have parties for the bride celebrating the divorce.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, now that COVID-19 has fallen to the No. 4 cause of death in the United States, what are at least two of the three causes of more deaths. My answer: In the order of first to third, heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings.
Getting at least two right were PMM (“Easy one, as I am a physician”), Bert H., Bob G., Ellen C. and Sandra L. Wrote Terence O.: “I would say cancer is back up there again. Then 2nd, maybe hippopotamus attacks?”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what 19th century English doctor John Russell Reynolds, physician to Queen Victoria for 37 years, referred to as “one of the most valuable medicines we possess.” Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Here’s a crazy idea: A generous reader came across an old Playboy Club card while cleaning out some stuff. She was going to chuck it, then looked it up on eBay and was surprised to see such cards going for $60 to $80. She told me I could auction it off if I gave the proceeds to the Council for Children.
Here’s how it will work: If interested, make a bid to me by noon Monday, July 4.
The highest bidder gets it. Send me proof of a donation to CFC in that amount and I will get the card to you. Good luck and thanks.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Thanks. See you next week.