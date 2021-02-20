Feed them, and they will come.
Because I put bird food in the feeder on my deck, I have a lot of deck pets. Like Blue Bully, the blue jay, and Nutso, the teenage squirrel.
My deck also hosts Mourning Dopes — doves that are just bottom feeders, eating the fallen bird seed — Peckerhead the illustrious little woodpecker that often clings to my screens, Redhead the cardinal and some mystery birds I, as a bird-watching amateur, cannot identify even with my guidebook.
Remember years ago when the wind blew the roof off the tropical jungle exhibit at Capron Park Zoo? I’ve been seeing weird birds ever since, obviously the children of those exotics breeding with native fowl.
Inside the house our pets are two cats and two dogs. Psst, don’t tell the trustees at my condo.
In truth, the canines are remote control robot dogs that dance, bark like watchdogs, imitate other animal noises and generally act up every time the Pats score.
One of the pooches has been playing dead for several months, so we had to get another, different model.
One of the cats is not too active either. It just lays its inanimate and soft body in whichever lap you put it, as if it didn’t have any bones. Which it doesn’t.
The other cat sits, purrs — even barks at times — when you pat it on the back or tail.
All nice companions as you watch the birds feed on the deck during snow, rain, freezing drizzle and ice storms.
OK, I have to get back to the party. After all, this is the last day of Mardi Gras week, no? Laissez le bon temps rouler …
Saturday sermon
“How you do anything is how you do everything.”
— Gregg Hurwitz
Heard at the bar
The invention of the week: magnets of all the NFL team logos that stick to the front of your cap, so when your team loses in the playoffs you can just switch to your next favorite team without buying another hat. You know, replace the Patriots with the Buccaneers …
And, hey, don’t steal this idea ...
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many times the Trumps dined out at D.C. restaurants not at his hotel.
“Can one answer ‘never’” to your question without getting bogged down in mud-slinging?” writes Doug, correctly.
According to The New York Times, the Trumps never dined out or shopped in Washington, D.C., and never went sight-seeing.
“I thought it’s was an easy question: ZERO! But then again, does McDonald’s count?” writes Terrence.
“My guess is 0 times. Didn’t he entertain a foreign dignitary at one of his resorts? Probably in Florida,” writes Ron, adding: “Go Bucs! I guess your wife owes you $10.”
She did, and she paid me 9 bucks because of a one-dollar side bet I lost.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, under presidents of which party in the past nine decades has the economy grown fastest.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids. Let’s keep the good will flowing.
Thanks. See you next week.
