After a recent column about teaching myself how to text on my phone with both thumbs, I got some advice, mostly from family members.
Turn your phone sideways, I was told, it makes it easier for fat thumbs.
A suggestion from another family member was a code she learned in second grade for where the letters are located on the keyboard:
Quick Ask Zoe. What Stops Xrays. Even Dogs Can’t. Red Fish Vanish. Then Grow Bigger. Yaks Hear Noises. Under Jack’s Mattress. I Keep (commas). Over Long (Periods). Peanuts.
Now I just have to memorize that …
About a recent column about chess: “It seems that patience was bred out of my family a few generations ago, so I never really learned how to (successfully) play chess,” writes a reader. “I’ve heard it said that one can learn the movements in 15 minutes, and then spend a lifetime learning how to play the game. I salute you for your prowess.”
Thanks.
“I’m sure you don’t remember,” writes a reader about a recent Smarter question on football team names, “but a few years ago I submitted and you used the following question for your very entertaining ‘So you’re so smart ...’ portion of your column: What are the only three current NFL teams NOT named after a specific city or specific state? The answers are New England, Tampa Bay and Carolina.
“I agree with you that New England does not belong with Minnesota, Arizona and Tennessee since they are all states, but it is also correct that the Panthers are named after a region, not a state.”
OK. Maybe.
“I have noticed a big change in our language,” a reader writes. “Reflective words are commonly used in first-person places, and ‘should’ has in many cases replaced ‘if.’
It is no longer, ‘If you have a problem,’ but is now, ‘Should you have a problem,’ which to me is incorrect.
“Would they say, ‘Should you see a fire, you should call the fire department’? Also, ‘either’ has replaced ‘each.’ They say, ‘There are doors on either side of the room.’ I say wrong! It should be, there are doors on each side of the room.’”
Enough, already.
Saturday sermon
“It’s nice to be remembered, but it’s far cheaper to be forgotten.”
— From a fortune cookie
Heard at the bar
Found the perfect way to placate my wife. When she makes a comment or asks me to do something, I click the VoiceRecorder button on my phone and it says nice and clear in my voice, “Yes, Dear.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what percentage of current NFL players have college degrees.
“It may be higher than people think, as all players are not three years and out,” writes Ron. “Therefore, I guess the answer to be 67 percent. It may be higher for retired players, as some often go back to complete their degrees.”
“The best I can come up with is about half,” guesses Doug.
My answer: In 2017, the last data I could find, it was 46 percent — and the highest percentage of any professional sports league.
Now, reader Peter and I bet you can’t tell me who Leslie Lynch King Jr. was better known as.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks.
See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.