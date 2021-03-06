I know where I was on March 2 last year. I was playing doubles racquetball at the Y. On March 3 I was checking off voters at the city polls, and on March 5 I was in a jury pool in Fall River. I visited Jimmy’s Pub in Mansfield on March 11 and had a nice meal at the Weekapaug Inn in Westerly on March 15.
On March 16 I had a couple of beers with a buddy at the bar at Briggs Corner Pizzeria in Attleboro. And the next day the whole world changed.
The governor closed all dine-in restaurants and bars on March 17, closed the schools and limited all gatherings to 25 people. The Y canceled doubles racquetball. It’s been some variations of things like that ever since.
The first COVID-19 death in the United States was in Seattle on Feb. 29, 2020. The first Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents died from it in March that year.
How do I know where I was on March 2, 2020? Because I have been keeping a COVID contact log ever since.
It’s my personal 368-day diary of the Coronavirus Era. I started it before anyone asked, and have been diligent. I see I took some risks — frankly, I think nothing is more risky than the supermarket — and I even took a road trip through 10 states during this period.
I did things early on that I wouldn’t do today, including getting together in family groups or visiting friends in their homes.
Things just got worse and worse.
I wear a mask in public, social distance and didn’t catch anything. By today I should have both my vaccine shots.
My log is 27-pages long, with a dozen or so days on each page. I’d like to stop it soon …
Saturday sermon
“The joy of fiction is that it only needs to smell true.”
— Chuck Palahniuk
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the nine-letter word with five Es in it that describes someone who protects honey producers. It was a popular question.
“Is this a trick question?” asks Tom. “It came to me in one second: beekeeper.” Congrats, Tom, you’re smart, quick and first with the answer.
Joan, Barb, Terence, Donna, Wendy, Ron, Martha, David, Bob and Carl also got it right, as did Richard, who added: “It took about 30 seconds to get it. Still sharp at 77.”
Also right was John, who has a backstory: “When down in Floyd, Va., on one of my country road trip adventures in 2019 to experience the famous Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store, I saw a sign pointing to the Spikenard Honeybee Sanctuary. Curiosity led me there where I met and talked with the prophet of biodynamic beekeeping (only 4 Es) Gunther Hauk. I bought his book ‘Toward Saving the Honeybee’ to learn more about how our current agricultural practices are primarily responsible for the decline of the honeybee. Country road adventures are rewarding.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what is the most common bird in the world.
Columns for Kids
You guys donated $85 in February to the Council for Children, which brought our year-to-date total to $695 thanks to a great January. That’s an average of $347 for 2021, so we’re good.
Here’s the deal: As long as your contributions to CFC average $150 a month, I promise to keep contributing this weekly column to the newspaper.
Since we started this is September 2019, your contributions have totaled $4,066. Wow!
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Make sure you note your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.