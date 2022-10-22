Last Sunday I stopped doing what I’ve been doing for the past 31 months: keeping a pandemic contact log of every place I went and the people I encountered. It seemed like the right thing to do, you know, to alert others when or if I came down with COVID.
Not that the pandemic is over, by any means. They are predicting another upsurge later this year. (Make sure you get that last booster!) It just seems like it’s time to stop. My regular daily calendar can probably fill the same role.
This log may only have been busy work during the semi-isolation of the Corona era — since I haven’t used it, since I haven’t yet contracted COVID — but it was something I did that made me feel like I was doing something good.
By last Sunday I had filled 62 pages of a 2” X 6” pad, recording places I went and the people I found there. Next to the date I put a second date 14 days later (that was the original period you would be contagious) and when that day came, I went back and put an X through the original entry.
It was, in the end, a diary of sorts. I know that on March 2, 2020, my first entry, that I played racquetball at the Y and who I played with. On this past Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, my last entry, I know which friends I visited to watch the Patriots game and what family member I visited in the hospital.
On the 60 pages in between, there were trips to Pennsylvania and a daring drive through several states to visit family in North Carolina. And an Easter dinner with some family members. Plus, there were dozens of trips to the supermarket, to CVS, to the liquor store, to the Y, to restaurants for eat-in and take-out, to doctors and dentists, to work at the polls, to stores, to banks, and also dozens of visits to my home by friends, neighbors and physical therapists.
I’m going to file away my contact log somewhere safe (which means I’ll have a hard time finding it). It may make some interesting reading a few years down the road.
Saturday sermon
“Success doesn’t breed success; success breeds self-confidence.”
— Dennis Murphy
Am I the only one …
Who howls at the end of every Dick Wolf show?
Feedback
“Regarding that blue bear and his bare butt, that commercial, based as it is in the sarcastic question, ‘Do bears (poop) in the woods?’ joins a long line of tasteless commercials for all kinds of products that, if they existed a certain number of years ago, were invisible and not for public mention,” writes Doug Wynne.
“Such as the razor able to shave where the sun should never shine, the deodorant specifically formulated to allow that area to smell nice in case the sun should shine there, the Duluth Trading underwear designed to have a place for everything and to keep everything in that place, etc.
“While I am nowhere near a prude,” he adds, “I do believe in propriety and showing respect to others in one’s speech and manners. How old-fashioned can you get?”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what ancient Romans usually wore under their togas. My answer: a tunic.
Getting it right were Doug W. and Kathy H. (“Romans would wear a tunic or layers of tunics under their togas. Some would wear a loin cloth, but others would wear nothing to cover the groin area, similar to the Scots wearing a kilt”).
The most common wrong answer, of course, was nothing. “Nada, nix, nil. They went commando!” wrote one reader.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which animal has the most legs. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.