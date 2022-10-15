I read the other day that they found a big pink diamond of 170 carats in a river bed mine in Angola, the largest such gemstone found in 300 years. It reminded me of my mining days.
Well, while I did work one summer break during college 700-feet underground in a zinc mine, the most valuable thing, beside zinc, that I found there was pyrite — fool’s gold.
But years later, and many years ago now, I did visit a gemstone mine in Maine and watched them work. They were not overly friendly, because gem mines are profitable endeavors and thievery is common. But we were escorted there by a friend who they trusted.
This was the three-man crew that discovered some huge red gem called, I believe, “The Rose of Maine,” which is in a museum somewhere. When they found it they had to stay up in shifts all night with rifles to protect it before they could completely uncover it and move it.
During our visit they were opening a new hole with a little dynamite. We crouched behind a makeshift wall when it blew, and it rained down little gemstones.
Then the head miner reached deep into the hole and pulled out large chunks of gemstones and set them on a blanket spread on the ground. It reminded me of a doctor delivering babies. That was a fun trip.
Working in the zinc mine, not so much fun. You had to wear high boots and yellow rain garb and a hard hat with a light attached to a battery pack on your belt.
You needed the boots and rubber suit because it was always “raining” in this mine, which was in a valley full of underground springs.
A few months before I worked there the pumps malfunctioned and the whole mine flooded, which meant the lift wouldn’t work. Thankfully, they had metal ladders for you to climb out, level by level, if there was an emergency.
Working in that mine was like all my other summer jobs. It made me want to go back to school and study harder, so I would never be forced to do things like that to make a living.
Saturday sermon
“The only thing that will be remembered about my enemies after they’re dead is the nasty things I said about them.”
— Camille Paglia
Am I the only one …
Who thinks a red bear in a TV commercial showing off his newly wiped butt in front of his family is gross?
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which U.S. state capital is at the highest elevation, and which is at the lowest. My answer: Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Honolulu, Hawaii. I also bet you couldn’t tell me who is the most frequent musical guest on Saturday Night Live. My answer: Paul Simon.
Getting both right were Bert H. and PMM.
Wrong guesses for the first question included Denver and Providence.
Wrong guesses for the second question included Randy Newman and Dave Grohl.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what ancient Romans usually wore under their togas. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
