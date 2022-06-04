When I was about 12, I couldn’t afford to go to camp for a week but I did go to Boys Club camp for one day on scholarship. It was a fun.
Those were the days, right? Read on.
Last week I went to camp again. I shot arrows with a bow, zoned out on tai chi, spent time on a pickleball court and played lawn bocce, among other things.
This was at Camp Finberg in Norton and, of course, everyone was a senior.
This senior camp was run by the Attleboro Norton Y, and some two dozen campers showed up for the first day of its four-day run.
Besides the stuff I mentioned there was a rope course, yoga, hiking and other lawn games like disc golf, badminton and corn hole. And — get this — camp started at 9 and ended at 1, with a half hour for lunch.
Other special activities included a facial release demo for tension, sound therapy, tips for surviving an assault, fitness sessions, and some arts and crafts, too.
Although I didn’t put an arrow in the bulls eye or win every game of bocce, it was fun and I was a kid again. A littler creakier, but a still a kid. As the camp flyer said, why should kids have all the fun?
Saturday sermon
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”
— Aesop
Our poet laureate
One of the first things Attleboro’s first poet laureate, Brianna Serradas, did was compose a “found poem.” Members of the community sent her words and phrases and she created a poem with them. It’s great.
If you want to read it, besides at the Attleboro Public Library, it’s on a large poster displayed, so far, at Apollon Pizza, Papagallo, FBinsure, the Attleboro Y, Attleboro Falls Family Dentistry, Seabra Supermarket, Camp Finberg and The Sun Chronicle.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what car produced and sold starting in 1908 was mass produced for the common man.
Extra credit was given for telling me what its feminine nickname was.
My answer: Henry Ford’s Model T, nicknamed Tin Lizzie.
Getting both right were PMM, Doug W., Bob G., John D., Diane G., Bill D., Ray H., John D., Kathy H., Bob L., Michael M., Gail P., Marie and Bob G., Carol W. (“My husband and I had a newer vehicle, a 1915 Model T”), Colleen V., Sandra L. and Martha Mc.
Getting Model T right was Bert H., Al F., Mickey F., Ron K., Doug W. and Tom F. (“The ‘common man,’ how 1930s socialist of you. When you are not busy with the ‘Internationale,’ I’ll bet you are humming ‘Symphony for the Common Man’.”). Wrong nicknames included Tilly, Tessie and Old Betsy. Another guess was Mercedes Benz. Terence O. writes: “For us baby boomers I recall an Irish rock band named Thin Lizzy — they must have been named after the car, kind of.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which New England state is the only one to prohibit the use and possession of small amounts of marijuana. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Thanks. See you next week.