Several weeks back I started growing a beard, but I’m not sure how long I will keep it. Why do you want all that white hair on your face, I was asked. Because I want to look my age, I replied, I’m tired of getting carded.
While we’re talking about fantasy, I’m planning a dinner on my birthday with several illustrious guests.
I’ll have Thomas Edison sit next to me so I can tell him about my ideas for some hot inventions. And Burt Reynolds and Leslie Nielsen will sit on my other side so we can share a few stupid jokes and stories.
I’ll seat Jennifer Aniston, Sheryl Crow, Eva Gabor and Tina Louise at the other end of the table so I can, well, keep an eye on them.
And I’ll seat Alex Jones and Pope Gregory XIV next to each other, so they can straighten each other one out.
Fantasy? Yes, but we all do have something in common. We were born on the same day.
A lot of people don’t like to tell other people their age, and I read the other day in Dear Abby some snarky ways to answer that question, besides “Hey, it’s none of your business.”
One answer was, “I’m old enough to have a past and young enough to have a future.” Another was, “Age is just a number. And mine is unlisted.” And another: “Can you keep a secret?” (and when they say yes) “Well, so can I.”
How about, “I’m the same age as my tongue, and a little bit older than my teeth.”
This is my favorite: “When I was born, the rainbow was black and white.”
I don’t have the space to list all the things we have now that we didn’t have when I was born. One of my grandchildren asked me for some advice on aging. My answer? “Don’t look back.” Pass the cake.
Saturday sermon
“For my birthday I want a cake / Revealing the color of my soul.”
— Anna Bozicevic
Feedback
“Your recent column regarding names reminded me of what I used to tell my staff,” writes a reader. “The name ‘Douglas’ (inherited from my father’s maternal line) is made up of two Gaelic words: “dough” or “duff”, meaning black, and “las” meaning deep (black) or standing water.
“Therefore, sometimes I would be still waters run deep and at other times I would be The Creature from the Black Lagoon. How well they did their jobs would determine which way the needle moved.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me three of the top five states folks relocate to when they retire. My answer: Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia, in that order. Michigan? The top five states they relocate from are Oregon, Maryland, Idaho, Texas and Virginia, in that order. Not New England?
Getting three of them right were Bert H., PMM, Ray P., Colleen V., Al F., OHH (“Why? How about lower taxes, lower cost of living and better estate survivorship laws? Secondary reason might be greater freedom from government mandates such as lockdowns and ridiculous COVID restrictions.”), Doug W. (“I’m just basing that on the destinations of former co-workers, friends and extended family.”). Wrong guesses included South Carolina, California and Tennessee.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, which of these six 2022 news stories are NOT real: A. Redheads received free movie tickets during a record heat wave in the U.K., B. The National Park Service begged park-goers to stop licking toads, C. A man who hadn’t bathed in 60 years died a few months after his first bath, D. A chess-playing robot broke a young opponent’s finger during a match, E. A woman sued a man for $10,000 for standing her up on a date, and F. A painting at a German museum was hanging upside down for more than 75 years. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Your donations in January totaled $315. Thank you. The year’s off to a good start. Here’s how it works: As long as your contributions to the Council for Children average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.