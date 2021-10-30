Due to an unfortunate and unforeseen family mishap, I am currently the chief cook and bottle washer at my house. In the past, for briefer periods, that meant a lot of take-out and no dishes to wash. This time is different.
People have been so generous we have been eating like royalty. Neighbors and friends have showed up with home-cooked food: chicken Parmesan and pasta, beef stew, tomato soup, kale soup and squash soup, chili, apple crisp, and a roast chicken dinner complete with stuffing, carrots, gravy and cranberry sauce.
And a woman who doesn’t know me, has never met me and probably never will, dropped off a lasagna, Caesar’s salad and nut brownies. Why? Because she’s with Lasagna Love.
Ever hear of them? Me neither. My daughter recommended me to them. They texted me and asked me if I wanted a free lasagna, no strings attached. Well, sure. They said they would find a volunteer to make me one. And it might take a week or two. I was a little incredulous, but said OK.
A couple of days later a woman named Dianne texted me. She brought me that lasagna last Sunday, about 4. She texted me when she was on her way. And texted me again when the food was on my doorstep. She was gone when I opened the door. That’s the way it works. The lasagna was hot, and good. More than enough for a couple of meals.
Lasagnalove.org is active all over the country, I read on the internet. I was curious about Dianne, so I reached out to her in a text. She told me she saw a little blurb on the news about Lasagna Love just as the COVID epidemic was getting started.
“The reason it resonated so strongly with me is because I was a single mother kind of struggling with either time or money (or both), and I would have really loved this,” she texted me. “You tend to remember the good turns.”
With her sons grown and near retirement, “I find that I have the time and resources to give back in this way,” she said, adding. “It doesn’t hurt that I love to cook.”
Lasagna Love is a great organization, she says. “A volunteer can do as much or as little as they have time for and there is no judgment. I like that.”
I like it too. And the lasagna.
And that bottle-washer role I mentioned above: My job was always to empty the dishwasher, but now — for the first time since they were invented — I am filling the dishwasher and running it. What an education …
Saturday sermon
“For small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love.”
— Carl Sagan
The good stuff
Last I looked, my favorite parts of the Biden bill were lying on the floor, cut from the proposal: free community college for all, and free dental, vision and hearing care for Medicare recipients. Oh, well.
I didn’t know that
There are 3.2 million abandoned oil and gas wells in the country, and most of them have not been plugged, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me — anything. Some dope, whose face is reflecting off my computer screen, neglected to challenge you. So here are two to make up for last week, when your brains got a rest.
I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what South American ballroom dance became a worldwide sensation in the early 20th century.
And, tell me which three presidents were the tallest.
Deadline for both is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
