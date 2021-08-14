A friend recently sent me an article about zero. No, not about nothing, but about the number zero, about which mathematician Robert Kaplan writes: “If you look at zero you see nothing; but look through it and you will see the world.”
Heavy stuff, no? I am not a numerologist by any means, but I like numbers. OK, just some of them. Like nature abhors a vacuum, I abhor even numbers. I love 3, and its square, 9, and everything that adds up to 3 and 9. The attraction started long ago and grows. It’s not a fetish, really.
But if I have a choice of doors to enter a store, say, I avoid Door # 2. When I get gas, if the gallon numbers don’t have a 9 or add up to a 9, I give the tank another squirt. In both cases not doing so is, well, bad luck.
I eat crackers and cookies in one bite, hot dogs in 3. When I make a sandwich, I cut it diagonally, than cut one side in two, ending up with 3 3-sided pieces (9). I always take 3 pieces of candy from a bowl. When I make my version of a Negroni — gin and Compari — I shake it with 1 ice cube 36 times (9). Does it make them all taste better? Absolutely.
When I play cards I shuffle 3 times between hands. I always try to have 5 games of email chess going at one time. And did you know an aloha shirt has 5 buttons? My locker at the Y is 99.
Since they changed my home exit off 95 from 3 to 4, I have to cringe and bite my tongue if I get off. Or go to the next exit. I know if I take two on my first step, it’s 13 steps to the second floor of my house.
Today’s Aug. 14 (8+1+4=13), not a half-bad day (since 1+3=4). I’m not obsessed with counting, really, not like that guy in Richard Brautigan’s novel “The Hawkline Monster” because, well, oddness just comes naturally …
Saturday sermon
“There are only two ways of telling the complete truth — anonymously and posthumously.”
— Thomas Sowell
I didn’t know that
More women than men won medals in the recent Olympics, by a margin of nearly 2-1. And nearly 180 participants were LGBTQ people.
Feedback
“Who proofreads your column?” complains a reader about a recent column. “Very first word is incorrect! Bad, bad proofreader!” Well, mea culpa. While I try to turn in clean copy every week, it was my error. And the last proofreaders at the paper were eliminated, I believe, sometime in the 1970s.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what metropolitan area has more people than the world’s second largest country in area. My answer: Tokyo with about 38 million people, compared to Canada with about 37 million. Getting it right were Bert H. and Allan F. Other guesses were New York City, Shanghai and Delhi. “Lonicut,” joked Terence O.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the five countries in the world that end with the letter “L.” Hint: There’s one each in Europe, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. Make sure you note your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.