When I first moved up here many years ago from Pennsylvania — where every driver was extremely courteous although the armadas of truckers wouldn’t hesitate to run you off the road — I found driving here, well different.
Massachusetts drivers, I found, are basically polite. But I had to get used to cars stopping at intersections to let me enter the road. Cutting-off, speeding and tailgating were about par for the course, as everywhere.
The worst drivers I encountered here were New Yorkers. Driving on The Cape in the summer is frequently a lesson in practiced rudeness by cars with Empire State plates.
So, which state has the worst drivers? A recent study listed the top five. Here they are in ascending order, from not too bad to worst: Texas, Arizona, Virginia and Mississippi.
Wait, that’s only four. The first and worst state is — Rhode Island.
This rating was established by — get this — a company called Clunker Junker which buys and sells used and junk cars.
The basis for their rating?
The ever-reliable negative tweets. Clunker Junker reviewed more than 250,000 driving-related tweets gathered in June and analyzed them using an artificial intelligence algorithm. Got it?
In Rhode Island’s defense, a recent analysis by a personal injury law firm found Little Rhody drivers safe, but not always courteous. In fact, that study ranked Rhode Island the sixth safest state in the country for driving based on the number of deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles driven in 2020.
So, how safe of a driver are you? Clunker Junker noted that in one study 70.1 percent of motorists polled said they were better-than-average drivers. They called that “a statistical improbability.”
Anyway, drive safely. At least until we meet next week.
Saturday sermon
“These tired old days / Got me all figured out.”
— Dope Lemon
Am I the only one …
Who thinks Tom Brady, with his temper tantrums on and off the field and questionable job-hunting maneuvers, has gone from GOAT to GLOAT — Greatest Loser of All Time.
I didn’t know that
By far, the group most targeted by hate crimes in 2020 were gay men. Far smaller groups were Jewish and Black, and only a smattering of Hispanic and white. The stats were gathered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which animal has the most legs. My answer: the millipede. And, yes, it is an animal. Look it up. I did. Getting it right were PMM, John D., Doug W. and Kathy H.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what Eswatini, Vanuatu and Kiribati are. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
