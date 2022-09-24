I made a super optimistic move last week: I sent in my application to renew my passport, which expired in May.
With the pandemic waning, I just might want to take off sometime in the next 10 years for Allentown or Algiers or some other colorful destination.
Of course, don’t forget that next spring, I believe, you won’t be able to fly anywhere in the United States without one of those super special driver’s licenses, or a passport.
You need to send in your old passport with your application for a renewal, but they say they’ll send it back to you at some point. That’s good. After all, it’s like an heirloom, a travel diary. It shows stamps from all the countries I ever visited, like Mexico, Canada, Italy, France, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Great Britain (although maybe not all those countries are on this last passport), and I can’t forget San Marino, that mini-country in the mountains of Northeast Italy.
It cost me 130 bucks plus 10 more for a passport photo at AAA. Hopefully I filled out everything correctly. I should know by Christmas. Nice present to myself …
This new passport will be good for a decade — and maybe I’ll last that long. You may be thinking I’m overly optimistic that I will ever need a passport again, but you have to keep looking forward. It’s a good feeling to have a passport in your back pocket.
No one knows what lies ahead, and that’s the best part of the game of life.
Saturday sermon
“I’ve learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you’ll miss them when they’re gone from your life.”
— Maya Angelou
Am I the only one …
Who pronounces the Boston basketball team correctly, “Kelts”?
I didn’t know that
When you’re done reading the Mainici newspaper in Japan, know what you can do with it? Plant it. The recycled paper it’s printed on contains flower and herb seeds. Oh, and they sell more than 5 million copies of the newspaper daily.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me who was the first host (1999) of the trivia game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” My answer: Regis Philbin. Getting it right were Robert G., Doug W., Donna G., Colleen V., Martha C., Kathy H., William R., Ron K., Pat P., Marie and Bob, and Elaine Y. Wrong guesses included Meredith Viera, the second host.
Oh, in last week’s answer I must have been hungry when I posted the answer: I wrote chili when I meant Chile. Thanks for straightening me out Bob G., PMM and Phil H. (“My wife is from Chile and she was hoping it was just a spelling error when you wrote Chili.”)
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what popular patriotic American song uses the same tune as an old British drinking song. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.