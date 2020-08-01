In the beginning of Stephen King’s “The Institute,” a character gives up his seat on an airliner in exchange for cash and other benefits, and decides to hitchhike where he’s going.
Hitchhike? Does anyone do that anymore? I never see them on the roads. Did you ever hitchhike? I did. Alot.
As a teen, I used to hitchhike to high school because I didn’t have a car and couldn’t afford the bus, and at times friendly teachers would pick me up. From my childhood home in Allentown, Pa., I hitchhiked to Penn State, to the Poconos and to the Jersey Shore.
When I first moved to Attleboro I hitchhiked back to Allentown a couple of times, and to New York City and back to play in a rugby match.
But my biggest adventure on the road was a summer in the mid ‘60s.
I rode with a friend to his home in Kansas, then hitchhiked with another friend from Dodge City to Albuquerque, N.M.
From there I hitchhiked solo to San Diego, Calif., picked up another friend there, and we hitchhiked together back across the country from San Diego to Allentown.
Along the way you met all kinds of people, from an old guy who took you on a short hop to the next town, to the soldier recuperating from surgery who found out he couldn’t drive as far as he thought he could, so we drove him all the way to his home in Missouri. Which was on our way anyway.
With two hitchhikers, you could take turns. One sat up front and talked to the driver while the other caught some Zs in the backseat. On the next hitch you switched.
Was it dangerous? I didn’t think so at the time. It was more adventurous than dangerous. And, hey, let’s face it: America was a very different place back then. And I was different, too.
Saturday sermon
“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”
— John F. Kennedy
Going viral
During the pandemic Americans are saving more of their money than ever.
Feedback
“Your quote by George Aiken last week is very timely,” writes Bob Nerz. “While nearly every form of hatred from the past is now illegal or not socially acceptable, one form of hatred is being amped up by social media and the mainstream media, namely political hatred.
“The practitioners of political hatred mistakenly think they are projecting virtue, just as the KKK claimed they were defending the honor of white women. But in my eyes, political haters on all sides are just ugly bigots from a different spigot.”
Here’s a footnote to last week’s column about what masks hide: I should have added your age. You can be younger or older if no one can see your face.
So you’re so smart …
I received no correct answers to last week’s Smarter question. OK, there wasn’t any.
Let’s say you got a week off because of the heat wave. In reality, some dope forgot to include it.
So now I bet you can’t tell me which language has the most words.
And here’s a make-up question: What poetic form derives from the Greek word for “sing.”
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. Last chance for July.
Thanks. See you next week.
