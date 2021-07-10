I was watching the Free Jacks on TV the other day … Wait, you know who the New England Free Jacks are, right?
Well, baseball has the MLB, soccer has the MLS, and then there’s the MLR — Major League Rugby. You know, that game where 15 players without helmets or pads bang heads, every play is a fumble and you score a try by touching the ball down in the end zone.
Many colleges and cities have teams for both women and men, and it’s a sport at some high schools. Plus there’s a local youth team in Wrentham. Rugby has also been an Olympic sport.
Like I said, I was watching the Free Jacks playing a New York side — the league also has teams in Canada, by the way — and noticed their shorts, which had words on the back. Now shorts sporting words are unusual, unless you’re on the sleazy end of the Atlantic City boardwalk.
I could make out the word “Wipes” but the first word was kind of cryptic, so I Googled and discovered what it said: Dude Wipes. It was new to me, but what better place to promote such an appropriate product. Check it out.
Yes, I’ve been around rugby awhile. Search for “50 Years A Rugger” and you’ll see.
Rugby culture has its own brand of iconoclastic humor. I remember bumper stickers years ago that said “Rugby Players Eat Their Dead,” referring to that 1972 plane crash in the Andes in Uruguay where the surviving members of the rugby team aboard, before they could be rescued 72 days later, well …
I actually have a Free Jacks team shirt that I wear proudly. And I received a gift via FedEx last week: a package of Dude Wipes. Cool.
Saturday sermon
“Some folks are born on third base and go through life thinking they hit a triple.”
— Barry Switzer
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when a stressed Olympic athlete is kicked off the team for ingesting a marijuana product, a substance considered a medicine in many venues.
So you’re so smart …
Last week Dan W. and I bet you couldn’t tell us what marsupial is found both in Australia and North America
Our answer: the pouched animal is an opossum, or possum. Everybody who answered got it right: Bert H., Michael M., David B., Kathy H., Gail P., Mike M., Bill D., Robert C., Sandra L., Patricia M. and Diane G.
“Great question for me — I had the opportunity of becoming acquainted with an opossum a couple of years ago,” writes Gail. “It had taken up residence in a junk-filled shed of mine. Nasty critter! A man who helps catch unwanted animals was able to catch him and release him several miles away.”
Diane reports that the hair of some possums is hollow, “said to be warmer than wool and is used to make clothing and items for the home, like cushions and blankets.”
“I have seen numerous ones in my own backyard although there are less now than a few years ago,” writes Sandra. “They are such gentle, quiet, cute little animals who met with real problems trying to cross our roads. Habitat loss has devastating effects!”
So, now you know.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what two work tools were shown on the flag of the former Soviet Union. Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
