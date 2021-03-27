Back in 1973 I turned over my editing duties at the fairly new Sun Chronicle to someone else and was assigned to travel to New Bedford nearly daily for five weeks to cover a murder trial involving two prominent local families.
The stories were front-page news for more than a month.
In the end the 20-year-old defendant was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison after a trial that included the first use of voice prints in the Commonwealth.
As soon as the decision was in, the sequestered jury was dismissed and, having sneakily learned where they were staying from a court employee, I drove to their motel and interviewed some of them about how they had reached their decision. It was a good scoop, as we used to say.
A year or two later I sat knee to knee with the tall, young convicted murderer in a small interview room inside the medium-security prison where he was being held. In the interview, if memory serves, we talked a bit about a program he was in that involved building a race car in a prison shop.
He filed several appeals over the years, and one went as far as the U.S. Supreme Court. Today he’s 68, still in prison and in the news again last week. I, too, am that much older.
Somewhere I may still have a dusty file of court transcripts and newspaper clippings of that tragic story from nearly five decades ago, but I don’t know. In the end I am only a spectator, as I was long ago, to the saddest of family tragedies …
Saturday sermon
“What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?”
— Henry David Thoreaux
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, what these seven states are: 1) Its state appetizer is calamari, (2) its state cuisine is gumbo, 3) its state sport is skiing, 4) its state domesticated animal is the dairy cow, 5) its state hero is Nathan Hale, 6) its state dog is the Great Dane and 7) it’s state fabric is denim. And a tough bonus question: Its state gem is petrified wood.
David got them all right: Rhode Island, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Pennsylvania (William Penn had Great Danes) and California. And he correctly noted that I got those questions from a Newsday crossword puzzle in the paper a while back. Guess my secret is out.
Colleen got the first two right, then struck out. Bob and Marie only missed Pennsylvania, but they got the bonus question right: Washington. Ron missed two. Doug figured out five of them, and admitted looking up the rest.
Terence offered this comment: “Don’t know, but can’t wait for your answer to #1! That’s where I’m heading for calamari!” It won’t be a long drive, Terence.
Now, Massachusetts is the 15th most populous state with about 6.8 million residents, but I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, where — within three places — Attleboro ranks among the 351 cities and towns in the state.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
