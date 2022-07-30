Remember that big, bulky black thing that plugged into the wall with a short cord. Wherever it was installed, that’s where it stayed, usually on a little table in a hallway. That’s right, a telephone.
Most telephones had two rings: one jingle for you, two jingles for your neighbor if you shared a party line. To make a call you had to “input” the number on a rotary dial. Having two phones in a home came later, a luxury surpassed only by the new long, curled phone cords that allowed you to actually walk around a little while you were on the phone.
If you were away from home, and the phone, you needed to drive or walk to find a phone booth to make a call, and you had to have the right change or you were out of luck. Any call outside your zone was long-distance and it cost more. You could actually call home collect, and the receiver of the call — who had to tell the operator they accepted it — would be charged.
Aside: An old long-distance scam was to call collect and ask for, say, Oscar. The person on the other end, your family member or friend, would say there is no Oscar here, we won’t accept the charges and hang up. By pre-arrangement, “Oscar” meant you had arrived safely in Albuquerque, for example.
Needless to say, those old phones didn’t take photos or selfies, play music or movies, forecast the weather, send messages, correct your spelling, search the world for an answer to your question, serve as a calculator and a calendar, or even tell you the time.
Digital phones have been widely popular for about 20 years or so, but they sure have changed the way we live. Suppose we had them when we were growing up …
You’d have videos of that first scandalous date, the senior prom and grandma sitting on the sofa and chatting in Italian. Plus visuals of your best friends, your aunts making pasta sauce in the kitchen and Dad sleeping in his chair with a cigar in his mouth.
And think of all the gas you would have saved — even at 10 cents a gallon — by not having to drive around looking for a pay phone so you could call someone and say you were running late or had a flat tire or had changed your mind.
Many of us came to cell phones a little late, but they surely are life-changers.
Saturday sermon
“If is the middle word in life.”
— Rudyard Kipling
Feedback
“Your childhood reminiscing immediately brought to mind the lyrics to the song ‘Allentown’ by one of my favorite composer/musicians, Billy Joel,” writes Carol Dunn of Mansfield about last week’s column. “I LOVE his music and still sing along to it much to the dismay of those round me. He and James Taylor record history in detail for those who remember and those who thirst for ‘a story in song’ …
“I for one am glad you found Attleboro and hope your memories of Allentown continue to bring you smiles.” Thanks, Carol.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me in what general areas the thickest part of the human skin is located. My answer: the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet. Getting it right were Paul M. (“I’m a physician, a surgeon and ER doc. This one’s easy, piece o’ cake”), Bert H., Marie and Bob G., and Kathy H. Getting half credit are Doug W. and John D. for foot soles.
“My guess is the torso,” writes one reader. “Hope that’s not too general of an area, but just makes sense that our inner organs would be protected and kept warm.” Quipped another: “If you’re referring to me, it’s my butt.”
Columns for Kids
