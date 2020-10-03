Let’s say you were paid $250,000 a year, got a raise of a few thousand dollars every year, couldn’t be fired as long as you didn’t do anything illegal and the guy who gave you the job couldn’t lay you off or furlough you.
And say even the guy who recruited you in the first place will soon be gone, but your job lasts as long as you wish, as long as you live, even. Where do I sign?
Welcome to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Now let’s say everyone elected to the Supreme Court has respect for the Constitution and the laws of our land. That should be a given.
Decisions the court makes are based on law, although you can’t discard the fact that personal preferences and beliefs influence interpretation, debate and voting. That’s how our high court, and our country, works.
There’s way too much second-guessing and hair-pulling and commotion when it comes to the naming of Supreme Court justices. Reacting out of fear is wrong, although that’s the foundation of The Lyin’ King’s game plan.
Once on the court, justices should be independent because they risk absolutely nothing when they vote their consciences and use sound legal judgment. And legal philosophies evolve over time, as do people. Conservatism today is liberalism tomorrow, and vice versa.
An important thing to remember about the Supreme Court is it cannot propose laws and enact them. Only Congress can do that. Legal decisions always have legal ramifications, and states’ rights hold sway on most issues.
To me, it’s unfortunate that the justice candidate of the day believes “the man” is always right. That’s a wonderful concept — from, oh, the 1700s.
Now, here’s a spot quiz for you: When Amy Coney Barrett gets a seat on the court, how many of the nine Supreme Court justices will be Roman Catholics? Answer down in the Smarter section.
Saturday sermon
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
— Desmond Tutu
Feedback
I am still working on improving my Sudoku skills, but it is a slow process. Every time I solve a puzzle, almost always the easy ones in the paper early in the week, I post it on the refrigerator door. I’m hoping to get a cookie. I’d look kind of stupid walking around with a star on my forehead.
Heard at the bar
In the first half of this year 5,315 Americans renounced their citizenship. If that holds true for the rest of the year, the number will be about 10,000, or 10 times the usual number of 1,000 a year.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the only state capital that does not share any letters with the name of its state.
My answer: Pierre, South Dakota. Reader Doug Wynne got it right.
Answer to the Supreme Court question above: With Barrett on the high court, six of the nine justices will be Roman Catholics.
How much of the U.S. population is Roman Catholic? About 20 percent.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the amazing technology product that was most successful in 1988, that improved our ability to communicate and for which consumers paid between $500 and $1,000 to have in their homes.
