Lisa Bonet ate no basil. I guess that’s too bad for Lisa, because basil is good for you. Wait, wait! If I read that running backwards, what does it spell? Get it?
In Greek, palin means “again, back” and dromas means “running.” So, welcome to the world of palindromes, which spell the same thing frontwards and backwards.
Napolean, during one of his exiles, formulated this famous one: “Able was I ere I saw Elba.”
He had a lot of time on his hands on Elba, and I occasionally play a solitaire game he created there.
We all know that “rats live on no evil star” and it’s “never odd or even” and that “a man, a plan, a canal, Panama” is playful wordage.
Why palindromes and why now? Simple.
We’ve just completed 10 days of palindromic dates, from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29. That’s 1-20-21 to 1-29-21.
Our president was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the first president to be inaugurated on a palindromic date. The next such inauguration might be on Jan. 20, 3021 — a thousand years from now.
If you’re somehow sad because the palindrome days are over, take heart because we will have 10 days of them in December, from 12-1-21 to 12-9-21.
For now, I have to get in my car and go. After all, “a Toyota’s a Toyota.”
Saturday sermon
“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
A nation that isn’t broken
But simply unfinished”
— poet Amanda Gorman
Feedback
“Your recent column about newspaper printing was a walk back in time,” writes Richard Plumb of Norton. “I grew up in North Adams and our local newspaper, The Transcript, was on a side street off main downtown. They had a large window that opened to the printing floor in the basement where we could watch them print the paper. As a kid I toured the printing process from Linotype room to final printing.
“What a fascinating process it was, the loud clacking Linotype machines, the molding of the printing castings, the amazing speed of the press. The oil, the ink and the smells were intoxicating to me. How delightful to be reminded of this time of wonder in your article.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up and in 10 seconds, which is the only vowel that isn’t the first letter of a state.
“The vowel that no states begin with is E,” writes Ellen, correctly, adding: “Thank you for these brain teasers!” David, Doug and Bob got it right, too, Bob adding: “I will be making a donation to the Council for Children.”
“In less than 10 seconds I came up with the letter E,” writes Donna. Ron was just as quick: “I came up with this instantly,” he writes. “However, it took me about a minute to find my Chrome Book and send you my answer.” Al writes that it took him about five seconds, “thanks to Utah, Ohio, Arkansas and Idaho that popped into my head.”
And, finally, this: “I was taught in Rehoboth, and we were taught vowels were, A, E, I, O, U, and sometimes Y,” writes Joyce. “So no states begin with E or Y … By the way, you are the best columnist The Sun offers us.” Shucks.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what phase the moon must be in for a solar eclipse to occur.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.