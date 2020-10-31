If, say, you get up at 8 o’clock tomorrow, it would be about the same time you got up on March 7. Confused? Me, too.
On that next day last March, Sunday, March 8, we were all forced to turn our clocks ahead one hour if we wanted to be in step with the rest of the country. Tomorrow we turn the clocks back an hour to be right where we started in the spring.
We do this, of course, because … well, who knows? Anybody alive at the time we first did it, 1918, would be about 102 today.
Today, some 70 countries in the world have some form of DST. If that sounds like a disease, it is. A sensorially-transmitted one.
The Changing of the Clocks is always followed by increased auto accidents, more heart attacks, sleepy students and over-tired people hungry at the wrong time.
All the New England states, save Connecticut, have bills in their legislatures to stop this idiocy. They want to revert permanently to Atlantic Standard Time, which is the time we are on as you read this today (if it’s Saturday).
I don’t care which time they pick, as long as they stick with it. My slogan: Pick and Stick.
Of course, you’ll have to make adjustments whenever you leave New England, but with COVID-19 raging, despite what we hear from the highest of offices, who’s going anywhere anyway …
Final note: By whatever method and at any time that is convenient for you, make sure you vote by 8 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Tuesday.
Saturday sermon
“What you do speaks so loud that I cannot hear what you say.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what game now played by children began as a form of military training for Roman soldiers stationed in ancient Britain.
“First, I just want to thank you for your column,” writes Nancy Osiensky. “With the stress of more Covid cases and nursing homes putting a stop to visits again, I am finding myself very happy to read your column and spend a little time thinking about the trivia question.
“So, my long-shot guess for this week’s question, a children’s game that began as military training for Roman soldiers in ancient Britain, is Simon Says. Can’t wait to find out the answer. Have a great week!,” she adds.
“My best guess for the children’s game that started as Roman soldier training in Britain is Capture the Flag,” writers Doug Wynne. “While not directly related to any particular Roman infantry tactic, the skills and stamina developed by playing this game (or one of its many variants such as Steal the Bacon) might have proven useful. Its British origin occurs to me because Capture the Flag was part of Baden-Powell’s original Scouting handbook.”
“Tag?,” offers Mark Flanagan, adding, “When deep in doubt, go for the easiest potential answer.” Ron King’s guess? Hide and Seek.
My answer, as anyone who read a recent World of Wonder page in the paper also knows, is Hopscotch.
Now, reader Doug Wynne and I bet you can’t tell us which eight states have first letters that no other states have.
Columns for Kids
After I reported the September total last week, a reader wrote: “Hope the donations pick back up. Do you get any credit when one of us contributes to Christmas is for Kids?”
The answer is no. They are completely separate efforts. Help the Christmas drive first if you can. The deal with me is, if readers donate a monthly average of $150 to this effort, Columns for Kids, I keep contributing my column every Saturday. And you have so far. Thanks.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
