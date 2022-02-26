I’m going to say something very un-American: I could care less if and when the pro baseball owners and players get it together, because I can live without ever watching a baseball game again. I know it’s a zillion-dollar business, but baseball is boring as hell.
My baseball-playing days ended about age 10, when I got tired of being hit by every bouncing ground ball and striking out every at-bat. I never bought, owned or traded baseball cards, or had a hat or a bat signed by some diamond star.
I’ve been to Fenway once. I don’t know who the Sox played or who won. Went more often to McCoy to sit on the grass with the grandkids and gobble sausage sandwiches and nap.
Some of my grandsons play baseball and I’ve been dragged to a couple of games, but “pressing business concerns” always forced me to come late and leave early.
Baseball’s OK, I guess, if you have nothing better to do. If I can tune into the final inning of a tied game once a decade and, well, that’s enough excitement for me.
Now, I don’t want you to think I don’t like America’s Game. I never miss an episode of “Wheel of Fortune.”
Saturday sermon
“You never achieve success unless you like what you are doing.”
— Dale Carnegie
A Peter story
The retirement of Peter Gobis after a long career in the sports department at The Sun Chronicle has garnished a lot of stories. I have one, too, although it’s not a sports story. I don’t travel in those circle (see above), but Peter — also known as the Prince of South County — called me one day, as I remember it, and asked me to join him for an excursion to a corner bar in Central Falls where they had an old tradition at noontime on Saturdays — free blade meat sandwiches cooked by the bartender.
Peter picked me up, we had to park a block or so from the bar and we got a chilly, guarded reception when we went in. It was as if the music stopped, all eyes turned toward us and then turned quickly away. We were strangers, yes, but …
Peter finally struck up a conversation with the guy next to him and discovered what had them spooked. Who knows how they knew, but Peter was driving a rental while his car was in the shop and it had New York plates, and we parked blocks away from the bar, so — they thought we were undercover feds. Yes, it was a neighborhood bar, but … They later bought us beers and the sandwiches were good, too.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many Californias could fit inside Alaska. My answer: Close to four, 3.6 to be exact. Getting it right were Bert H. and Kathy H.
Guesses included 6, 8 and more than 3. “I have a globe in my house and by using a cloth tape measure I have fiddled with trying to measure both states,” writes Sandra L. “I think California fits at least twice into Alaska — maybe a little bit more, but NOT 4 times. Well, that’s my answer and I’m sticking to it!” Hmmm.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the names of these three places that begin with “New”: the home of Yale University, the Dutch name for New York City and the filming location for the “Lord of the Rings” movies. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.