Minimalism is a big trend these days — who needs two of anything? — and I read a story in the paper the other day about how some minimalists are trying to live without a refrigerator, the biggest consumer of electricity in most homes. They buy fresh fruits and vegetables, eat meat and fish the day they buy it and keep some food on outdoor window sills when it’s cold enough. As usual, that set me thinking …
When I was in a college fraternity, I ended up running the kitchen. It involved collecting meal money, buying the food, and preparing and serving about a dozen lunches and dinners on weekdays. A young medical secretary school student — my future wife — did a lot of the cooking when she could and showed me how to do it.
The refrigerator in the fraternity house was this big, old monster and it had one over-riding problem: It wouldn’t shut off. So every night before I went to sleep I went down to the kitchen and unplugged it.
Every morning I plugged it back in. I was lucky no one got sick or died during my one-year service as a cook. My reward? I got to eat free. Not a bad deal for a guy on scholarship with no spending money.
Now, a confessional footnote:
At the fraternity, buying food was always a problem because no one paid on time. A fraternity nearby never locked their side door, which accessed their kitchen, so one night someone helped themselves to about 20 frozen pork chops. No, no, officer, it wasn’t me.
Of course, there was a need to get rid of the evidence ASAP, and as it turned out a college dean was our guest at lunch the next day, so I served up all the pork chops and let everyone eat free. Seconds, too. I had to put a large pitcher of lemonade on a copy of that day’s edition of the university newspaper, next to the dean’s plate, because the lead headline was about a pork chop theft at some fraternity. True story.
Saturday sermon
“The truth is still the truth even if no one believes it. A lie is still a lie even if everybody believes it.”
— Anonymous
Am I the only one …
… that thinks it’s a shame the new Korean War memorial on the National Mall in D.C. is full of hundreds of errors: names not included, names misspelled, typos galore? Doesn’t anyone proofread anymore? Everything from restaurant menus to national memorials are full of spelling mistakes.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me if you can take a tax deduction for a child that has been kidnapped. My answer: Yes, but only if your child is presumed by law enforcement authorities to have been kidnapped by someone who isn’t a family member. It’s in your tax instruction booklet.
Getting it right were Bert H., PMM (“BTW, if someone ever kidnapped my child, they would pay me to give him back. He would cost them too much in food!”), Doug W. (His email was titled “Kidnapped … or Treasure Island”: “Your question requires one to pull one’s thinking cap down over one’s ears. What are you trying to deduct? If you are trying to deduct ransom, then it might come under the loss category. If it’s regular child support, then it is probably deductible as usual.”)
Wrote Terence O.: “So if I kidnap a child I can take a deduction for the kid? Hmmm. Seriously you can only deduct the cost of the ransom.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, if any South Korean soldiers fought beside Americans in the Vietnam War. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
