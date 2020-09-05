Every Saturday I like to go to Wall Street, and I like to be in New York City on Sundays, too. I also travel to Los Angeles once a week, and to Boston. I used to go to Long Island every week, too, but then the paper changed its crossword puzzle.
I love crosswords. Especially the Saturday and Sunday ones. If the across and down questions don’t go to 100, I’m not interested. OK, I don’t travel frequently to those places I mentioned above, but I do their crosswords.
I download the Wall Street Journal’s crossword on Saturdays (psst, it’s free), and I finagle here and there to get The New York Time Sunday puzzle from The Taunton Gazette. The puzzle in Sunday’s Globe Magazine is a favorite, and I subscribe. The Los Angeles Times puzzle is in The Sunday Providence Journal, to which I also subscribe.
The paper used to have the Newsday puzzle — they are headquartered, or used to be, on Long Island — but lately it has come from the Universal syndicate. A puzzle from the cosmos. What a trip.
But, good news. The Newsday puzzle is back today. I have my ticket for the island.
Which brings me to Sudoku. I read somewhere that older persons need to do things to flex their minds. That will help keep them young. But they shouldn’t just do things that come easily to them — like my weekend crosswords.
So, hello Sudoku. Which I stink at. It’s like my mind doesn’t work that way. The comics page in The Sunday Globe has a Kid’s Sudoku puzzle with only six squares in a unit instead of nine — and I can’t do that one. I’ve solved maybe two of the two dozen or so puzzles I tried.
So I sought “professional” help, from my 15-year-old grandson. He, and his brother, are math wizards. We worked a couple together, he gave me some tips and suggested strategies. Cool.
But I am still struggling. If my brain is working any better, it’s probably because I slap my forehead so often in frustration when I get near the end and see the numbers just don’t work. Is feeling stupid good for you? I’m finding out.
Saturday sermon
“The human brain starts working the moment you are born and never stops until you stand up to speak in public.”
— George Jessel
Tragedy in Kenosha
Know who must be roiling in his grave with all the murder and destruction in Kenosha, Wis.? The late Howard Brown, head of the corporation that bought The Attleboro Sun (where I started) and The North Attleboro Chronicle, and merged them in 1971 to create The Sun Chronicle.
Howard lived in Kenosha and was publisher of The Kenosha News. He was a kind, generous gentleman, and very much a community leader. He would have been appalled at the violence and taken great steps to quell the unrest, if he could.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what poisonous alkaloid the tobacco plant secretes to its leaves to protect itself from insects.
My answer: nicotine. A couple of you got it right.
In response to an earlier question about in which countries you can see the sun at midnight, reader Phil Healey correctly points out that Greenland is not a country. Besides being the world’s largest island, it’s an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Thanks, Phil, now we’re all smarter.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me who the Catholic patron saint of television is.
Columns for Kids
August donations to Columns for Kids totaled $40. Thank you, you guys are great. That brings our 12-month total to $2,730 and our monthly average to $228, $78 above my goal of $150. Guess I’ll keep writing.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
