Last week’s Smarter question about dive bars got some people thinking. Well, at least reader Tom Faust.
“It might be interesting to have your readers recall the names of bars in Attleboro,” writes Tom. “Although I was too young to enter before their disappearance, I can recall the Bancroft near the current Sun Chronicle offices, Johnnie’s off North Main Street, the Archway Hotel and the so called ‘Bucket of Blood’ on Union Street.
“I seem to recall the locations of a few others, such as the one adjacent to the Union Theater and another on lower Pine Street; but their names escape me.”
Hmm, bars in Attleboro. When I first moved to Attleboro in 1969 I wrote a column about an interesting person I met in a bar. The next day I got a friendly phone call from an old guy I knew saying I shouldn’t write about being in bars. “People will think you’re just like us,” he told me.
And my first year here I interviewed the city police chief. He looked at me and shook his head. “I never thought The Sun would hire someone with a beard,” he said.
Yeah, I guess times do change.
And, yes, I remember the Bancroft. I was told it was nice to have a bar right outside the paper’s backdoor. And I remember the “Bucket of Blood.” When guys worked late they used to go out the back and cross over the train tracks and stop in for a pitcher at The Bucket, not it’s real name. Johnny’s at The Archway was a regular stop when reporters were up all night working on a city election, because it opened at 6 a.m. The Archway is gone now, and so which bar is the first to open in the city? Morin’s, they tell me.
I only know all this from hearsay, mind you. But do The Green Door and Gus’s Grille and The Clansman and The Midway ring any bells? If your memory is better than mine, feel free to drop me a note.
Saturday sermon
“For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.” – Carl Sagan
Which comes first?
In the discussion over buying electronic lottery tickets, don’t you think it’s truer that people go to convenience stores for milk or bread or soda or a newspaper, and then buy a lottery ticket while they check out, rather than – as some argue – they stop in for a lottery ticket and, maybe feeling guilty, grab a soda, too.
So you’re so smart…
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how dive bars got their name. These enchantingly scurrilous bars have been around a long time, and at first were usually in basements and other walk-down areas in buildings. Thus, you could “dive” into the bars for a quick drink.
Getting it right were PMM (“BTW, I’ve been in an actual dive bar in Boston! Fifty-plus years ago, my brother was coaching in Boston and invited us up to see a game. After the game, the head coach took us all to a cellar, after-hours, secret bar. Slot in the door, password, etc. What a sight for an 18-year-old!”), Bert H. and Doug W.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, how many countries in the world are constitutional monarchies like Great Britain. You can be off by five. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
