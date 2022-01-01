Ever go to a restaurant with your spouse and they order the same entrée as you do? It drives me nuts. What’s the point of ordering two entrees if you’re both going home with the same leftovers? The whole idea of going to a restaurant is to try different dishes, to sample the menu.
When this happens, I always change my order to something else. Or, more accurately, I used to. I found a crumpled piece of paper in my future file that listed my resolutions for 2021. A resolution to let my dining partner order the same dish was at the top of the list.
And I’ve pretty much stuck to it. After all, it’s hard to eat if you’re gritting your teeth. And that was the only one of my four resolutions that I even tried to keep.
Resolutions are good. It’s always nice to make some superficial, inane promise to yourself that you can break in a day or two without regret, remorse or remonstrance.
Give it a try. Oh, you probably already did.
Saturday sermon
“Dreams without goals, are just dreams and they ultimately disappoint.”
— Denzel Washington
Feedback
“I enjoy your column every Saturday,” writes Dominic Cuce. “Thank you very much for your years of work at The Sun Chronicle and your presence in the community. I donated to the Council for Children this year and plan to do so again every year.”
“PS: I enjoy your PA references. I too grew up in PA, but have been in Mass. since my college days where I met my wife.”
Thank you. Dominic.
“Old neighborhoods sometimes do not live up to our memories of them,” writes Doug Wynne about a recent column. “Whenever I go back to my old neighborhood I am struck by how much narrower and shorter the streets are now than back in the 1950s.
“Both houses we lived in are gone, as is the Baker’s Chocolate mill that owned both those houses. Whenever someone tells me they always enjoyed driving through Lower Mills and smelling the chocolate, I tell them that on many August days I still smell like that!
“And our neighborhood, especially our Boy Scout troop, really was a melting pot. At one time I knew very choice vulgarities in Armenian, Italian, Yiddish, French and Gaelic. Very useful as long as you did not use them in front of the pertinent ethnic group.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what celebration the Massachusetts Bay Colony criminalized in 1659. My answer: Christmas, along with all other religious holidays, including Easter. Such Satanic sacrilege and idolatry were punishable by law.
Getting it right were Bert H., Terence O., Kathy H., Colleen V. (“I’m guessing here, but I don’t think Thanksgiving was a holiday in 1659. But Christmas might be something the Puritan hierarchy might find offensive with the underlying pagan tree celebration thrown into the mix.”), Doug W. (“I once read that a Puritan is defined as someone who is afraid someone somewhere is having a good time.”), John D. (He had three guesses, in this order: “Christmas, Maypole dancing, fun.”), Ron K. and Tom F.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what country has the most Ikea stores, with 53 of them. Here’s a hint: It isn’t Sweden or the United States. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.