Well, more than half of us have been vaccinated, which is good, but one thing is nagging at me: Maybe I should have waited.
When you donate blood — which I did once during the height of the pandemic — they give you a candy bar, or cookies, and a bottle of water before you leave.
Maybe I’ve forgotten, but I don’t remember getting anything to nibble or sip after either of my shots.
Today, if I had waited, I could have moved to Ohio and maybe won a million dollars just for letting them put a needle in my arm.
Or maybe I could have gotten free college tuition, or tickets to the Super Bowl.
In California they are giving 10 people $1.5 million each to get vaccinated, another 30 are getting $50,000 each and some two million others are getting 50-buck gift certificates.
Get your shots at a CVS and you can get those Super Bowl tickets I mentioned, plus luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets and more.
And all I got was a mildly sore arm. Cripes.
But I’m OK with it. If I had waited I might have gotten another “reward” — getting really sick or worse.
Now we only have to deal with Maskless Marauders, who are going about bare-faced and unvaccinated and, of course, infecting each other.
Saturday sermon
“Inch by inch, life’s a cinch. Yard by yard, life is hard.”
— A fortune cookie
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the fruit that has its seeds on the outside.
“The fruit is the strawberry,” writes Kathy H., and Marie and Bob, and Gail B., Dan W. and Sandra L. agree with her. Everybody was right this week and many had something to say.
Donna G.: “And they sure are good right now!” Al V.: We just ran out of our weekly supply today — argggh.” Ron K.: “I love them.” Martha M.: “And this seems to be an exceptionally good year for them — they are delicious!” Patricia P.: “Another easy one — they seem to be the only ones I can get!! I remember this from a riddle from a long time ago.”
“I hope the fact this answer came to me as I sliced some onto my cereal this morning does not constitute unfair research,” writes Doug W. “Last week, for the first time in 15 months, my wife and I left our burrow and went to a grocery store, wherein we purchased fresh strawberries, blueberries (alas, not from Maine) and bananas. Next time out, we’ll get one of those giant rotisserie chickens. Amazing how great it feels to get back to some of those seemingly mundane tasks we took for granted for so long.”
More on strawberries next week. Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the names of three countries beginning with the letter “H.”
Columns for Kids
May donations totaled a whopping $720, our second best month ever, thanks mostly I hear, to one large check. That makes our five-month total so far this year $2,610 — more than you gave in all of 2020. It works like this: As long as contributions average $150 a month, I will continue to contribute this column to the paper. Thanks.
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
