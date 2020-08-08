Now that we need to keep an eye out for WNV and EEE and other alphabet runs when we go out walking, we have to think about what else we can do to amuse ourselves during this pandemic.
One thing is to get ready for the next devilish hurricane or tropical storm with a boy’s name meaning something like God is My Salvation.
And we know there will be more. The world’s a’tilt, no?
Before last week’s storm — a good brief blow, but no Gloria — I took down the umbrella at the deck table, removed some hanging plants, made sure the tomato stakes were in there good and generally battened down the hatches.
Does anyone still have hatches? And do they know how to batten them?
Then I got out the candles and flashlights in case the power goes out — and it did, casting all into a computer and TV-less purgatory, our puny cell phones the only link to the real world, Pandora the only music in the universe.
That’s when you also get out the board games and cards, so you’re ready while it’s still light enough to play. You check out the pizzerias far enough away that might have power if you don’t. You put a note on the refrigerator to remind yourself to drink all the beer before it gets warm.
Then it’s a long day’s journey into night. Not so long this time, but you wait.
Strip cribbage anyone?
Saturday sermon
“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.”
— Lao Tzu
Feedback
“Back in the late ‘70s me and a friend of mine used to hitchhike to Cape Cod,” writes reader Ron King about last week’s column. “We always started out on Route 106 in Mansfield with a sign ... before 495 was completed. All the traffic to the Cape seemed to flow through Mansfield. We always got picked up!
“I’m not sure we could have driven there any faster ourselves (if we only had a car). I must say we always met some interesting people along the way.
“The age of innocence,” he adds. “We didn’t give it a second thought.”
For my part, I should have added that hitchhiking was then, and is now, illegal just about everywhere. During my travels by thumb I only got one ticket, in New Jersey. The offense: Begging for Rides.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which language has the most words, and what poetic form derives from the Greek for “sing.”
“According to the Oxford English Dictionary, English contains roughly 170,000 words; 220,000 if one includes obsolete words; and over 1,000,000 if one includes scientific, jargon, prefixes and suffixes, and acronyms,” writes Doug Wynne.
“The poetry form whose name is derived from the Greek word for ‘sing’ is ode,” he adds. “I know that odeon is the Greek word for a singing hall, so I’m reverse-engineering back to the base translation.” Erudite Doug is right on both counts.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me which two South American countries have names that rhyme.
Good old Larry
I can’t end this column without saluting St. Lawrence, whose feast day is this Monday, Aug. 10. The patron saint of cooks, and librarians, he was grilled to death over a fire and is said to have told his tormentors that he was done on that side and they should turn him over. What a guy …
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
